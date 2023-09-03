Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 4 September - 10 September 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, 4 September - 10 September 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Your renewed passion in the areas of romance and career lead you in a new direction. What would most like to create more of in terms of love and money?" Sally Trotman

"Money owed to you could arrive and a financial matter you’d given up on may be back in business. It’s a good time to get your fiscal house in order." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter is retrograde in your sign, encouraging you to reflect on what has been working for you over the last few months. Let the rest go, as new beginnings await." Sally Trotman

"Trusting to luck is rarely advisable, but if you need an edge, you’ve got it. Take the initiative in discussions whether of a romantic or financial nature. She who dares, wins." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Be more compassionate towards yourself this week. As an overthinker, you can be way too hard on yourself at times. Extend the kindness towards yourself that you usually offer others." Sally Trotman

"It may be difficult to see where a situation is leading, but your instincts should be obeyed. If it looks right, sounds right and feels right, what’s not to like?" Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Be sure to listen to the guidance you are receiving in the form of repeated messages, such as songs, number patterns and appearance of feathers. You are receiving divine guidance." Sally Trotman

"There’s a change in the wind. So, even if it’s just a feeling at the moment, start to make plans. Remember the sage advice, build it and they will come." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Venus is now moving direct in your sign, which gives you the confidence to develop fresh ideas you have been pondering over for the last few months. Seize the moment!" Sally Trotman

"Venus gets back on course and a love affair that’s been in limbo begins to move. Over the next three weeks you should know whether a relationship’s on or off." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the full moon in your sign mid-month, this is the perfect time for you to start focusing on improving your general health and wellbeing. Shine the spotlight on yourself." Sally Trotman

"This continues to be a phase when you appear to be back-pedalling a bit. However, don’t worry because you are back-pedalling with a purpose. Something needs fixing before it breaks." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Now that Mars is in your sign, take decisive action where normally perhaps you would hesitate slightly. Draw on the fiery energy of this planet to help you gain momentum." Sally Trotman

"You may not be there yet, but you should see signs of success soon. Follow up on offers and make sure people know you’re interested. Don’t do the Libra dithery-do." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"This is a good time for you to retreat and focus on healing yourself. You know what you need, so give yourself a break and really kick back this week." Sally Trotman

"You’ve been burned before, but people who enter your life now or offers you receive are made of the right stuff. Don’t be too proud to give someone another chance." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Try to be more gentle with yourself. As a fire sign you blaze ahead. With the full moon in an earth sign later this week, ground yourself and conserve energy." Sally Trotman

"A return visit is recommended, whether this applies to a job or perhaps something more personal. The past is ready to reveal its blessings. Are you ready to receive them?" Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Thoughts and ideas which come to you now will lead you in a new direction in your working life. Reflect on the most practical approach and then take inspired action." Sally Trotman

"All journeys have a history to them, whether you are visiting a much-loved place or meeting up with people who have played a part in your past. Enjoy the trip" Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Prioritise where you focus your energy. Look at your top three most important tasks and make sure you finished them this week. Then you can enjoy a sense of achievement." Sally Trotman

"Things feel akin to a lucky dip right now - put your hand in and you could pull out a treasure or a trinket. Either way, there’s value in the experience." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Are you feeling a little out of balance? As a deeply emotional person, you need to find ways to calm yourself. Do whatever brings you the most peace this weekend." Sally Trotman