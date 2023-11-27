Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 27 November - 10 December 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 27 November - 10 December 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 27 November - 10 December 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"It’s time to use your energy in abundance on a project that’s close to your heart. By following your passion you’ll start to live more in your purpose, bringing fulfilment." Sally Trotman

"How far will you go to prove you love someone or you can achieve a dream? You’re about to find out. Between now and Christmas a deal will be done." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"While practical, you know how to let your hair down and have a good time, and now the universe is guiding you to have fun and put aside your concerns." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters the zone of relationships just in time for Christmas . However, first it seems you need to get rid of the old decorations. A metaphor for life and love." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Full Moon in your sign brings the opportunity to communicate differently. Perhaps this opens up fresh, new ways of working with others or an honest conversation with someone close." Sally Trotman

"The Full Moon on 27 November is the only one this year in your sign. It brings an end to a chapter, either in mysterious or romantic circumstances. Or both." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You are feeling stronger in yourself now. So, keep up this self care because all your relationships will improve and new friends will replace those not in alignment with you." Sally Trotman

"There are no guarantees in love, except that if you don’t follow your feelings, you’re always going to wonder what would have happened if you had. So, trust your heart." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s time to dive in and embrace your heart’s desires! With the Moon in your sign on 2 December this will give you the opportunity to realise your full potential." Sally Trotman

"You may prefer to wait until after the holidays to announce your intentions, but there’s much to be said for getting the business over and done with under these stars." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"By knowing what you truly want in your career and practical matters, you’ll be able to focus with laser-like precision on the best path ahead for you. Go for it!" Sally Trotman

"The week of 4 December should put to rest any doubts you may have been nurturing over a romance or some other situation that has been giving out mixed signals." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Whilst you strive for harmony in your relationships, sometimes your inner peace is disturbed by overthinking and leads to analysis paralysis. So, take action to get out of this loop." Sally Trotman

"Passions will be running high the weekend of 2 December. Something to remember if you’re in the market for a new romance or spoiling for a fight. Breathe and release" Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Your wisdom is appreciated by those close to you, and someone in your inner circle will ask for your advice. As ever you will give them with your intuitive guidance. " Sally Trotman

"On 4 December Venus enters your sign, making it a month to remember. Pull out all the stops; make the most of every opportunity and don’t give up on love." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Fun and freedom are so important to you that at times you may miss out on what long-term commitment could bring you. Consider where you want to create more stability." Sally Trotman

"Neptune’s misty tentacles are everywhere this fortnight. Wonderful if you’re in the mood for romance. Otherwise you’re going to have to keep your eye on the ball at all times." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Hard-working and studious describe your sign, but this doesn’t mean you’re boring, far from it. With a wicked sense of humour and desire for fun, show others what you’re made of!" Sally Trotman

"Communication is the key. Bring forward an important conversation and send out messages well in advance. Leave it too long to make your move and you’ll have lost the momentum." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"By assessing all the options and taking time to decide what feels right, know that you will make the best choices for you. Don’t allow others to rush this process." Sally Trotman

"If you sense someone’s keeping their distance or not entirely happy with a certain state of affairs, get in touch with them. In this climate, absence makes the heart forget." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"At times you can be impulsive and chase an unrealistic dream, but you’ve learned from the past and know how to do things differently. Put your recent learning into practice. " Sally Trotman