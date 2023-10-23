Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 23 October - 29 October 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 23 October - 29 October from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 23 October - 29 October 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Do you feel you’re truly living your purpose and embracing your unique gifts? With the North Node travelling through your sign, you have the opportunity to embrace a new direction" Sally Trotman

"Feeling enriched isn’t just a matter of having money in the bank, but about being fulfilled emotionally and creatively. One way or another your self-worth is about to be upped." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The full moon in your sign at the end of the month brings the focus to your physical body. Make a commitment to improving your general health and energy levels." Sally Trotman

"A lunar eclipse in your sign brings a matter to a conclusion. The weekend is the perfect time to make an all-or nothing decision about something close to your heart." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Laugh a little more and worry less. See all the positives in your life. There’s lots to be grateful for, so focus on what is bringing you the most joy." Sally Trotman

"Follow your feelings this week, as opportunities that arise now should be grabbed hold of with both hands. Maybe there is no guarantee, but success requires taking the occasional risk." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Success is yours right now if you diligently put into place all the ideas you have been pondering on. Take inspired action, the universe will guide you with the rest." Sally Trotman

"You can go far under these stars, whether a journey in miles or a test of some description lies in front of you. Have the courage of your dreams and ambitions." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Trust in yourself. Believe you can do it. Think big. These are all affirmations to use to help you move on in the next phase of your journey through life." Sally Trotman

"Go big or go home. A sentiment that may help you make the right choice. When you see that Full Moon this weekend, treat it as a call to arms." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Sometimes your fears can get the better of you. Where are your doubts holding you back? Be honest with yourself, then walk forward knowing whatever happens you can handle it." Sally Trotman

"It may be safer to wait and see what someone else does, but then you could miss the boat of opportunity. Use the power of Saturday’s eclipse to embolden you." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You face a choice in some area of your life. Take time out to reflect on your feelings about each path. Then follow your heart and trust in your choice." Sally Trotman

"You could be about to discover whether an investment has paid off. Rest assured, regardless of what happens in late October, you are going to be richer for your experience." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Mercury in your sign gives you razor sharp insight, trust it’s taking you in the right direction. With the Sun and Mars in your sign too, you have the power!" Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s eclipse mirrors that of 5 May, so there is a connection between these two time periods. You may feel there’s a sense of an ending, a feeling of completion." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Forgiving yourself for past mistakes frees you up to receive more love and abundance. Stop ruminating on what has been. Visualise what you want to happen in the future instead." Sally Trotman

"Could you be doing too much? Aside from burning the candle at both ends, are you making all the moves and in so doing not allowing someone to appreciate you." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Choose thoughts in line with your goals. If you’d like to change your career, know you can do this with ease. Nothing needs to be as difficult as you think." Sally Trotman

"You may be the zodiac’s rock, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the work and sacrifice your happiness. Accept an invitation and step out of your comfort zone." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Are you holding on to someone or something from your past you need to release? If so, take time to grieve the ending and trust there’s an easier path ahead." Sally Trotman

"This Saturday’s eclipse falls on the axis of life-direction. So, closing a door, but opening another. A change of job or location will work wonders for your success and wellbeing." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"A gift is coming to you. Abundance is yours in some area of your life, so give thanks for all your blessings, and know there are many more to come." Sally Trotman