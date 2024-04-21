Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 22nd April - 28th April 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 22nd April - 28th April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 22nd April - 28th April 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Sun, Mercury and Venus are all in your sign now! This gives you energy to pursue your heart’s desires, so take the first steps towards making your aspirations reality." Sally Trotman

"Have you missed something? It is possible that you forgot a task, which will require a lot of charm, ingenuity or money to set to rights. Take the mea-culpa option." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Take your time to survey the many opportunities in front of you before making any decisions. With the Sun in your sign, you have the power to make positive changes!" Sally Trotman

"Wednesday’s Full Moon marks the end of April’s rollercoaster ride. You can now look back over events and make an assessment. It may also be possible to alter a decision." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With a little effort and planning, you can achieve much of what you need to. Stay on track with what’s most important and know that the end is in sight!" Sally Trotman

"If something isn’t wrong, it doesn't need fixing, and if there’s no deadline to meet there’s no need to put the pedal to the metal. Take a proverbial chill pill." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Whilst you’re a homebird at heart, you also love to be part of the action. So organise a surprise event for someone close to you. It will be worth it!" Sally Trotman

"A gestation period is over and something is ready to see the light of day. On the other hand, a romance could be poised to become a lot more serious." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You are naturally optimistic, but someone has been trying your patience recently. If you look more closely you will realise this has been happening for a while. Make a change." Sally Trotman

"A decision you may have postponed in late January needs to be addressed. If a situation hasn’t improved in three months, it’s probably not going to improve in another three." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"As an Earth sign, the lighter days lift your mood and give you the chance to spend time outside in your happy place. Enjoy all that Spring has to offer." Sally Trotman

"Going the distance is in the stars, whether you’re making a journey or giving everything to an endeavour. This isn’t the time to doubt yourself or get lost in detail." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"It’s a time of new beginnings, so be bold and decisive! Whilst you can sit on the fence, this isn’t the time for that. Go for what you really want!" Sally Trotman

"All about the money, it’s the perfect time to sign on the dotted line or cut your losses. Keep emotions out of it and focus on the facts and figures." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Intuitive by nature, you know when something doesn’t feel right. Let your inner guidance lead you to the truth and trust everything is working out exactly as it’s supposed to." Sally Trotman

"On Wednesday, the only Full Moon in Scorpio this year takes place. Now’s the time to consider yourself to be empowered and ready to make a profound statement of intent." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in Sagittarius on 26 April helps you spring into action and start creating more fun in your life. The question is, who's coming on the journey with you?" Sally Trotman

"Other people’s problems are their problems. It’s not up to you to speak up on their behalf. Be compassionate and patient, sure. Just don’t get involved. It’ll backfire on you." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"What is on your mind at the minute? If you have been feeling distracted lately it might be time to change your routine and find a new perspective. Embrace change!" Sally Trotman

"New information could help you complete a process that has been on hold recently. You should have had plenty of time to consider your options, so why wait any longer?" Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Whilst you are quite happy to help others, perhaps someone in your circle has demanded more than you can give recently. Stick to your boundaries and take a step back." Sally Trotman

"There are happy endings and also not-so-happy-endings, but whichever you are dealing with right now, it is important to remember it’s not the end of everything. There is always tomorrow." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You feel most relaxed around like-minded souls. If you feel you’re lacking in this area, make an effort to get out and meet new people. The world is your oyster!" Sally Trotman