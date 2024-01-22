Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 22 January - 28 January 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 22 January - 28 January 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 22 January - 28 January 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"When you believe in yourself, others will too. It’s time to work on your self-esteem, so do what makes you feel good about yourself and then watch the rest unfold." Sally Trotman

"A celebration could be in order. The end of a trial or an answer you were hoping to get. January may be almost over, but this feels like a beginning." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Jupiter galloping forward in your sign again, you will find momentum is growing and growing, and your focus sharpening. You are a force to be reckoned with right now!" Sally Trotman

"You appear to have reached a crossroads. Which way to turn? The way that points to growth and widening horizons is best. Regrets are something you don’t want to have." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You give yourself a hard time when making decisions, as your analytical mind tries to find the best way forward. Get those ideas on paper, the right choice will become clear." Sally Trotman

"This week may feel like a bit of a journey. You start with a plan, but by the end of the week it will have turned into something altogether different." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"There’s been a positive shift recently, which will continue. By taking time to look after yourself, and making sure others know what you need, the sky's the limit for you!" Sally Trotman

"Venus enters the relationship zone all set to bring good people into your life and also to set the stage for an important romantic development between now and mid-February." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Full Moon in January helps you find your inner confidence and show the world what you’re made of. Be courageous and let your light shine for all to see!" Sally Trotman

"On Thursday, the only Full Moon in Leo this year takes place and it marks an ending. Something that happened back in mid-August has very much reached its expiry date." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’re not feeling tip top right now, consider starting a new health regime. You will feel so much better and everyone around you will benefit from your positive mood!" Sally Trotman

"Trust your intuition this week. Whether there are red flags waving or signs of good things to come, know your heart is right. Things are set to turn a corner." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re known for your diplomacy and tact, but it seems someone’s ruffled your feathers. Try to find a middle ground between asserting yourself and telling them exactly what you feel." Sally Trotman

"A gestation period is almost over and a delivery of some description will be arriving in the near future. An affair of the heart may have arrived at make-or-break point." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"It’s important to rest and relax because there’s been a lot of demands on you recently. Allow yourself a break and know you’ll soon be firing on all cylinders again!" Sally Trotman

"It’s about this time in January that you realise you can’t put something off any longer. Whether it’s doing the accounts or having ‘the talk’, it’s got to be done." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Is it time for a change? You don’t generally get stuck in a rut, but perhaps there’s something you need to let go of. Be bold and seek new opportunities." Sally Trotman

"Getting from A to B may feel like a long day’s journey into night, whether you’re travelling or trying to reach an understanding. Thursday in particular is quite hard going." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With three planets in your sign right now, you’re a powerhouse! Seize opportunities as they appear, particularly in your work. Communicate what you want and take charge of your destiny." Sally Trotman

"Lovely Venus moves into Capricorn with the intent to heal a broken heart and mend fences. So, between now and mid-February, it’s your turn to go on the romantic offensive." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your concern for others is genuine, and people know this. Seen as a guiding light to friends, this is true more than ever at the moment. Embrace your humanitarian side." Sally Trotman

"You’ll either be celebrating your best birthday ever or wIlling it to be over. Keep the tissues at the ready and remember, life is too short to stuff a mushroom." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You may have felt let down by someone close to you recently. If this is the case, pick yourself up, soothe your wounds, and then get back out there again." Sally Trotman