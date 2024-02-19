Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 19 February - 26 February 2024

Read your first weekly horoscope for 19 January - 26 February 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 19 January - 26 February 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"If you’ve been feeling confused and indecisive recently about a matter close to your heart, know that you will have the clarity you need by the end of the month." Sally Trotman

"It’s all rather mysterious right now, so before you assume something wonderful is in the pipeline or, perhaps, quite the opposite, wait until you have solid evidence. Que sera sera." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Life has been unsettled for quite some time for you, but by taking a small step each day towards your end goal, you will soon attain the stability you desire." Sally Trotman

"Be patient, as something beautiful could be about to be born. Babies aside, this is a time of creativity and conclusions. Don’t hold back and be unafraid of the outcome." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Consult an expert to help you make an informed decision. Sometimes we need the input of other people in the know to help, and now is one of those moments." Sally Trotman

"Between now and late March opportunities to improve your position should appear. In the main, this is about your job, but you may also be mixing with people of influence." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Now the Sun is in your fellow sign, Pisces, you feel more fulfilled than you have for a while. Enjoy this abundant and happy time. Share your joy with others!" Sally Trotman

"Travel is on the menu, although journeys could also be taken in terms of experience and knowledge. Especially on Saturday, reign in the emotions unless they are full of joy." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Full Moon last month helped you to make some very important decisions. So, please make sure you stick to your plan and remember why you made those choices initially." Sally Trotman

"Venus has only just begun her transit of the relationship zone, so please don’t give up on someone too soon. New factors may well emerge over the weekend. Stay serene." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Full Moon in Virgo just passed, you can rely on your inner wisdom to guide you forward. Trust yourself and know that you are on the right path." Sally Trotman

"Opposites attract and also repel. Something you should bear in mind in the late-February period. Over the weekend, you should begin to sense in which direction a relationship is headed." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon is in Libra later this month. So, spend some time setting three intentions for March that will help you move further towards your most important goals this year." Sally Trotman

"If you're not feeling your brightest self, don’t burn the candle at both ends. Stay home rather than do a job badly or maybe cause someone to view you unfavourably." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"A celebration with friends is what you need to help you feel like yourself again. Life has been a little heavy of late so enjoy the fun coming your way!" Sally Trotman

"It’s time to release your inner, playful, creative child. There’ll be a time to get serious, but for now it will only get in the way of a developing story." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"A new beginning in your working life will set you alight! Follow your passion and know that you are going to make a difference in both big and small ways." Sally Trotman

"If you sense a situation is heading for the buffers, try hard to remain on the right side of history. Where family issues are concerned, blood is thicker than water." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Money matters are on your mind at the moment. You may need to ask for help regarding managing your finances better. However, this will be worth the time and energy." Sally Trotman

"This week, understandings can be reached and a new perspective acquired on life in general and one situation in particular. Changing your mindset is key, it’ll lead to different outcomes." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Venus and Mars are both in your sign right now, boosting your energy levels and social life too. If single, this could be the perfect moment to meet someone new." Sally Trotman

"Things are looking a lot more romantic, although if you’ve had a recent upset, these same influences could go a long way to helping mend fences. So, take the initiative." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The Sun and Mercury are currently in your sign. This really is a time for new beginnings for you, so seize them with both hands and expect a positive outcome!" Sally Trotman