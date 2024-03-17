Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18th March - 14th March 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 18th March - 14th March, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 18th March - 14th March 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Sun is in your sign for the next month, giving you a direct and fiery approach to your life. Take charge and know that others will follow your lead." Sally Trotman

"The Sun enters your sign and with it comes clarity. It means, decisions made and actions taken right now will have long-lasting consequences. Do everything with love in your heart." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your grounded and practical take on life will help you hugely. It’s time to plan what is achievable and then act on this to create stronger connections in your career." Sally Trotman

"A friendship could come under pressure this week, and maybe it is time to distance yourself. Likewise, any cracks in an endeavour need to be addressed before they become canyons." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"If there’s a relationship you are finding difficult, try to see things from the other person’s perspective. You are a flexible thinker, and this approach will restore your inner peace." Sally Trotman

"Geminis are wary about commitment, but sometimes you can’t hold off a decision any longer. Provided you say what you mean and do what you say all will be well." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"It is time to ask for help. You know which area of life this relates to. Others will be more than happy to assist. Please let others guide you forward." Sally Trotman

"Getting a new perspective on life in general and, especially, one situation in particular is necessary. Once you see something in a new light, you’ll know exactly what to do." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You love to welcome friends and family into your home. Now is a great time to organise a gathering to lift everyone’s spirits and create some cherished and lasting memories." Sally Trotman

"Money and emotions simply don’t mix. Financial negotiations may not be easy, but once you reach an agreement you’ll be relieved and released. Advice that could work elsewhere in life." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’ve been giving yourself a hard time about something, find a way to let this go. You’ve done the best you can. Now allow yourself to recognise this fact." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been complaining life is dull, be careful what you wish for. People who’ve been silent want to talk and issues that have been pending return to be resolved." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Full Moon in your sign on 25 March gives you more patience to help you understand other people’s perspectives when there’s conflict. Stay firm and stick to your boundaries." Sally Trotman

"Love and relationships are currently in the spotlight. Could it be time to make or break the ties that bind? One way or another, the moment of truth has arrived." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If you’ve been feeling a bit under the weather of late, create a positive affirmation to help improve your energy levels, as energy flows where intention goes. So, stay focused!" Sally Trotman

"Reality hits, but in a good way, so you can set something in stone. Even if you’re not thrilled with results, a return to the drawing board will fix it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in Sagittarius at the end of March gives you the perfect opportunity for a reset! Write down three goals for next month and see them through to completion." Sally Trotman

"You could be seeing all the negatives and none of the positives. Just because something hasn’t turned out the way you wanted it to doesn’t mean it’s a dud. Reappraise." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You create your own reality. If you don’t like an aspect of your life, you have the power to change it! Decide what you want and then go for it." Sally Trotman

"Plans are good, but they also need to be elastic. If you run into a roadblock it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve your endgame. An alternative route could be better." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you’re currently single and would really like to meet someone special, then this is a really great time to expand your social circle to attract love. Act with confidence!" Sally Trotman

"Get the sums right and everything follows. Maybe you need to look at new ways to fund an endeavour or reach the finishing line. It’s a test of your mettle." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Now Venus is in your sign, it's giving a boost to your finances and love life. Use your inner vision to manifest what you want. Your dreams can become reality." Sally Trotman