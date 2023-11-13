Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 13 November - 19 November 2023

Read your weekly horoscope for 13 November - 19 November 2023 from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 13 November - 19 November 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Love is on your mind, and the opportunity to meet someone who compliments you well is possible. If you’re already in a relationship, focus on your compatibility rather than differences." Sally Trotman

"If you’re all fired up with ambition, then go for it. You have the cosmos behind you. However, going on the warpath is altogether different. You need friends not enemies." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You may feel things have been slow to move in the last couple of months. Take the opportunity to consider what’s most important to you now and in the future." Sally Trotman

"You may not receive the response you were expecting, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work with it. It’s always good to develop new strategies and to try new things." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"If you’re deciding between two options related to work, go with what brings you the most excitement and energy, as you’ll need this to build momentum and fulfill your objectives." Sally Trotman

"Play the empathy card. If people are on the attack, give them sugar and, should things not go according to plan, see it as an opportunity to deploy your inner-innovator." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You have all the tools to succeed in whatever you choose, so believe in your abilities and take action today to start a new project or adventure that inspires you." Sally Trotman

"There are still plenty of fireworks left over from bonfire night, so handle any items that could go off with a bang very carefully. Expect the unexpected and the uninvited." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Abundance surrounds you and it’s as if you have the Midas touch right now! Decide which opportunities are going to be most fruitful and focus on creating what you need." Sally Trotman

"There is a big difference between feeling safe and being stuck. so, whatever the inconvenience, it’s prime time to welcome the chance to move the furniture around. Literally or metaphorically." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You’re a compassionate, caring person, who loves to be of service to others. Perhaps it’s time to develop your spiritual and healing abilities more, so remain open to fresh opportunities." Sally Trotman

"Whether you’re an IT genius or all thumbs and no digits, it’s time to invest in some brand new technology. One way or another, you’re moving into a new age." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You absolutely love spending time with friends. With Venus in your sign for the rest of the month, you’ll have even more social opportunities, so enjoy this time of celebration!" Sally Trotman

"Welcome to a week that is full of surprises, first and foremost related to money and also property. An unexpected windfall, maybe, or perhaps even an unscheduled item of expenditure." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The New Moon in your sign mid month gives you the inspiration to start something new. If you’ve been feeling low on energy, this will give you the uplift you need." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon opens a new chapter in a sudden and unexpected way. Before you reject something just because it’s different, remember that everything was new once upon a time." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Short-term, you’ll need to juggle your finances and resources, but don’t worry, this phase will end and balance will return when the Sun moves into your sign later this month." Sally Trotman

"Second thoughts could prove to be lifesavers. Your intuition is not always a reliable indicator of the correct move to make, especially in this cosmic climate. Be safe, not sorry." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The Sun is shining on you! Trust all the positive events of the last few weeks are leading you somewhere wonderful. It is time to celebrate your successes this year!" Sally Trotman

"A gestation period is now over and something is ready to be delivered. However, regardless of how well you’ve micro-managed a project, there’s going to be something you didn’t expect. " Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are a strong, grounded person, with the good of all at the forefront of your mind. Take charge of a situation and trust that the outcome will benefit everyone." Sally Trotman

"Changing your space somehow is recommended this week. Aside from a home move or some other change of location, you’ve been looking at a situation from totally the wrong angle." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You like to help others and serve in a way that’s unique. You may receive the opportunity now to use your knowledge to guide, which will bring you great fulfillment. " Sally Trotman