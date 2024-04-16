Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15th April - 21st April 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 15th April - 21st April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 15th April - 21st April 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Mercury and Venus are now in Aries, bringing increased energy, motivation and passion! Singles, look out for an exciting new romance. This could be what you have been waiting for!" Sally Trotman

"A move you made a while ago could be about to pay off in an unexpected way. Nevertheless, it’s a high-octane week so go carefully and be gentle with everyone." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Sun in your sign helps you create more of what you need in your career and financial life. Plan carefully and look at how you can succeed long term." Sally Trotman

"If it’s your birthday, expect a big surprise and, whenever you were born, the week ahead is a rollercoaster ride. So, strap yourself in and enjoy the thrills and spills." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Make time to still your busy mind and relax for a few minutes each day. This will calm your nervous system and help you gain clarity around a certain issue." Sally Trotman

"What emerges out of the woodwork now may seem to be completely random, but there’s a long back story. Avoid rushing to judgement and wait until it all comes out." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If you’re unsure which direction to go, simply take a step. Day by day it’ll become clearer which path to take. Trust in the process and your own inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"It may be difficult to spot the opportunity in a developing situation, but it’s there. Take the road less travelled and don’t even think of failure. You can do this." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You love to relax and indulge in a little luxury, so treat yourself! You have been working hard recently. Make time to pamper yourself and make your needs a priority." Sally Trotman

"You’ve reached a crossroads and which way you go from here is down to you. Events may have brought you to this point, but you have a choice. Don’t overthink." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"A reliable, down to earth sign, many people rely on your good will.Just make sure you replenish your own energy levels this week by connecting to nature and resting." Sally Trotman

"No one said it would be easy. But this awesome? Whether or not you have a special occasion to look forward to, events will leave their mark on the memory books." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in Libra on 22 April helps you see where you need to bring more balance to your closest relationships. Set an intention to give and receive more equally." Sally Trotman

"Don't rule anything out. If you’re expecting a negative result, you could be pleasantly surprised and if you thought you were a shoe-in… Well, you may have to think again." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The eclipsed Full Moon in Scorpio soon brings closure in some area of your life. Perhaps this will complete the cycle of a challenging relationship pattern allowing you to move forward." Sally Trotman

"There’s one word for it…Wow! Take a leap of faith, you won’t regret it. Act in the heat of the moment, and you may wish you could rewind the tape." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"As a fire sign it’s easy to burn out. Ensure you find a balance between work, rest and play. If you’ve been feeling under par make some space for relaxation." Sally Trotman

"Events in other people’s lives could inspire you to make changes in yours. There are opportunities to be had, but they require a little thought before you take the plunge." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You’re a realist, but perhaps someone’s turned your head and brought out your romantic side! This is good, enjoy it and trust things will work out exactly as you hope." Sally Trotman

"Not always the risk taker of the zodiac, you may have no choice other than to make a split-second decision. Trust your gut. Fortune favours the brave, as they say." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A gentle soul, honour your sensitivity. If you feel like someone’s trodden on your toes recently it’s ok to stand up for yourself and show them what you’re made of!" Sally Trotman

"This is another one of those push-comes-to-shove moments. What happened in late January may well have played into events of the current time. Feel empowered and inspired." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Mars in Pisces, you can push forward with passion projects. Whilst you’re sometimes reluctant to stand in the spotlight, this could be a great time to take the lead!" Sally Trotman