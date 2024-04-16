Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15th April - 21st April 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
Read your weekly horoscope for 15th April - 21st April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...
Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.
While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.
However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!
About our astrologers
Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years.
Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.
Weekly horoscope for 15th April - 21st April 2024
Aries Weekly Horoscope
Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.
Penny Thornton is an astrologer and author. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was awarded its Diploma in 1977. Penny has had eight books published including Synastry, the astrology of relationships and most recently, Astrology in the Workplace.
She combines her work as a serious astrologer with writing columns for magazines in the UK and Europe and appearing on television. In the year 2000 she established Astrolutely.com, now one of the top astrology sites in the world.
In her former life, Penny was a member of the Royal Ballet Company.
-
-
Baby Reindeer true story: The chilling real tale behind Richard Gadd's stalker drama
The Baby Reindeer true story is very intense and viewers might be wondering what really happened to the show's creator Richard Gadd
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Hate your toes like I do? These elegant mesh ballet flats are the cool summer shoe for me
Ballet flats are set to dominate this spring – and I'm fully on board
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 8th April - 15th April 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 1st April - 8th April 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15th March - 1st April 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18th March - 14th March 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 11 March - 17th March 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Last updated
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 4 March - 11 March 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 29 January - 4 February 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 22 January - 28 January 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published