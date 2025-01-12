Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 13th-19th January 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 13th-19th January 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 13th-19th January 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"As a Fire sign you can try to do a million things in a day. This week take it easy. Make time to smell the flowers and count your blessings." Sally Trotman

"Today’s drama is tomorrow’s funny story. Something to remember if your short fuse gets tripped. Other people may be in the wrong, but there’s no need to go on about it." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You generally have a methodical approach to life, but with the Sun moving into an Air sign on 20 January, you may feel overwhelmed. Take it a step at a time." Sally Trotman

"Take your time and be prepared to be inconvenienced. There could be delays with travel and people could be a tad grumpy. So, think storm in a teacup, not Armageddon!" Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"It’s important to recognise your many capabilities. So, take the time to consider what's most important to you and then take action to ensure you are moving towards your dreams." Sally Trotman

"Money and emotions don’t mix well together. Maybe someone has made a mistake or you got your wires crossed. Whatever the issue, don’t rush to judgement. There’s a piece missing." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With Mars retrograding back through your sign, this would be a good time to reevaluate what you are putting your energy into and where you might want to make changes." Sally Trotman

"Monday’s Full Moon in Cancer inspires closure and completion. Something is done and, whether you’re over the moon or maybe not so much, a new chapter is about to open." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"If you would like to attract more abundance, try saying this affirmation every day ‘I am worthy of receiving abundance and I am open to receiving through all universal channels.’" Sally Trotman

"When events happen too quickly, it’s difficult to see what they mean and where they’ll lead. Let the dust settle before you make an irrevocable move. Be safe, not sorry." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"As Mars moves back into a Water sign this week, it’s time to make more space for yourself. When you prioritise self-care, you will be more open to positive opportunities." Sally Trotman

"This would be the perfect time to make a long-term commitment and to reach a decision that has major implications. It’s not an easy week, but it is purposeful." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in Libra on 20 January helps you to make an important decision that will have far-reaching effects for the rest of the year. Go with your gut." Sally Trotman

"Under these stars, people can be prone to making rash decisions. You can’t do anything about someone else’s momentary lapse of common sense, but you can do something about yours!" Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"On 22 January the Moon makes its monthly return to Scorpio, giving you the opportunity to set three intentions for the coming month and make a plan to ensure success." Sally Trotman

"As long as you’re motivated by love or kindness, nothing can go wrong. However, if you’re upset, then step away and think about it. Some things can never be repaired." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"It’s been a busy start to the year for you, so find time to indulge in something nice so that you can give more to others when the time comes." Sally Trotman

"A case of the January blues is best sorted by dealing with the situation you least want to deal with. Whether it’s finance-shaped or something more personal, it’s manageable." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Mercury is now in your sign, which helps you to express how you really, truly feel. Make sure you resist the temptation to hold back. Instead, speak from the heart." Sally Trotman

"January’s Full Moon can come at a time when everything’s looking quite bleak, so instead of all the positive aspects of a situation, you’re seeing the negatives. It isn’t so." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Sun moves into Aquarius on 20 January, helping you make a big leap forward towards creating more of what you desire. Be bold and go for what you want." Sally Trotman

"Manifesting your dreams is hard and, at this point, it may seem like you’ll never get there. Don’t be discouraged. It’s too soon to give up. Keep on keeping on." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"As the New Year begins it’s the perfect time to release any toxins from your mind and body. Consider how you can make healthier food choices and practise better self-care." Sally Trotman