Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 1st April - 8th April 2024

Read your weekly horoscope for 1st April - 8th April 2024, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 1st April - 8th April 2024

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Sun in your sign brings the spotlight to your self-esteem. You may be asked to step up and believe in yourself enough to help others make significant life changes!" Sally Trotman

"If you sense something important is about to happen, you’re right. A solar eclipse in Aries is on its way, bringing a wave of the new and different. Ooh la la." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Sun in a fire sign this will help you get motivated! Find new ways of approaching your work and hobbies to bring fresh energy and a new perspective." Sally Trotman

"A break from routine, preferably somewhere calm and serene, is advised. Only when you get away from all the noise will you be able to hear the sound of reason." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Whilst you can multitask, you’ll be asked to focus on a project close to your heart. Give it your all, as this will lead you to some fantastic new opportunities." Sally Trotman

"It may be one step forward, two back, but anything that gives you more time to consider a forthcoming decision or reconsider one you made earlier, is a good thing." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"A homebody, you can be tempted to retreat rather than go out. However, now is the time to say yes to social invitations, as you may well meet someone special!" Sally Trotman

"Events take you back in time. Whether you’re on a journey of nostalgia or, perhaps, realising that actions have consequences, it’s a good thing. April is a month of realisations." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Sometimes you juggle too many things at once. Put down anything that isn’t a priority and make more space for yourself to enjoy a new, creative hobby or work opportunity." Sally Trotman

"On Monday, Mercury heads into retrograde, so travel and communications are going to be a little more complicated than usual. Then again, taking the pretty route can also be enlightening." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"At times you’re a loner, but when you feel comfortable with someone you can talk for hours! Surround yourself with those you feel at ease with, it’ll soothe your soul." Sally Trotman

"Dreams are made of this. A week to find romance and seal a relationship. Or, if you’re nursing a broken heart, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Believe." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Once in a while you need to set a new boundary and stand your ground. Now is one of those moments. Be brave and let someone know you mean business." Sally Trotman

"If someone goes back on their word or a project’s delayed, don’t despair. There’s a reason for any changes, which you will come to see in a few weeks’ time." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Once bitten, twice shy, applies to you. You can struggle to trust others, but know that you have some great people around you right now who you can rely on." Sally Trotman

"The period between eclipses is strange. Situations don’t add up and things you were sure about are suddenly in doubt. Don’t listen to rumours. Wait until you have the facts." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Taking a risk is generally easy for you, as you’re courageous and optimistic. Just make sure that you have checked out all the facts before moving forward with your idea." Sally Trotman

"Someone’s ready to forgive and forget, it could be you. Past events are up for review and it should be a case of happily ever after. The momentum’s with you." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Diligent and committed, sometimes you spend more time thinking about what you need to do rather than what you’d like to do. Try to spend time doing what you love!" Sally Trotman

"Venus shines her light on home and family. A wedding or engagement could be on the agenda or a special gathering. One way or another, you’ll be stepping back in time." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"At times you feel like your vision of the future doesn’t match up with those close to you. Express yourself and stay true to your goals, you know what’s right." Sally Trotman

"With Mercury in retrograde, getting from A to B in terms of miles and understanding takes time. A situation may be headed in the wrong direction. Press the pause button." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your gentle nature draws many people to you. If you find yourself becoming a little overwhelmed at the minute, take a step back and do something to recharge your batteries." Sally Trotman