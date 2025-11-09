Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 10th - 16th November 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th November 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. <p>Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. <p>Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th November 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You’re a force to be reckoned with when you are clear and focused. Make a list of your highest priorities and start to take action to fulfil an important goal." Sally Trotman

"A situation could stall, but before you hit the despair button, could that be to your advantage? It’s possible you’ve come too far too soon and missed an essential step." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your prayers have been heard and answered, so keep the faith. While you might feel things are taking longer than you want, know that all is unfolding in divine timing." Sally Trotman

"Jumping to conclusions is not your style, but you risk making an error by misreading a message or document. So, before you fire off a response, take a tea break." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Is there an area you need to take your power back? Perhaps you’re being run by fear somehow and need to shift your focus to what’s working in your life." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be surprised if someone criticises or verbally attacks you for a minor infraction. Take it on the chin. It’s their issue, they’ll no doubt apologise in the coming days." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re so much stronger than you know, recent life circumstances have shown you that you have what it takes to make a difference. Keep working towards what you really want." Sally Trotman

"Jupiter in your sign turns retrograde, taking you over old ground during the next few weeks. It may be something was indeed too good to be true and requires reevaluating." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Determined and persistent, it takes a lot to sway you off track. Why not find new ways to approach a challenge, because you have what it takes to be successful." Sally Trotman

"You often welcome competition because you almost always beat it, but you’d be wiser avoiding a challenge right now until you know some more about your opponent. Knowledge is power." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Loyal and grounded, you’re able to overcome any difficulty that comes your way by persistently working through the tasks ahead of you. Whatever challenges you face, know you’ve got this." Sally Trotman

"First impressions can be wrong. It may look as though someone has acted against you or something has been deliberately broken, but mistakes happen. Put a smiley face on it." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"It can be difficult for you to prioritise yourself with so many demands on your time. Find new ways to look after yourself and what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Be open to any windows of opportunity this week, because they could appear suddenly and close while you’re thinking about it. By contrast, take your time before issuing an ultimatum." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You are a natural leader, and many people benefit from your guidance. Although you might not always feel like you know the way forward, others look to you for inspiration." Sally Trotman

"If an agreement has to be renegotiated, don’t make a fuss. Far better that you get something than nothing. In time to come people will remember your ability to compromise." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"There is something new on the horizon for you in your working life. By getting clear about what is most important, opportunities will present themselves in the most unexpected ways." Sally Trotman

"One step forward, two back may not get you very far, but returning over old ground will allow you to rectify a mistake. You’ll get there, with every box ticked." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Notice any thoughts and ideas that come to you this week because you are receiving guidance from the Universe about a completely different direction that you are ready to take." Sally Trotman

"There’s no need to become paranoid, but there is a chance someone is avoiding you until they have the information they need or know how they really feel about you." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you have been concerned about your finances recently, remember that your material needs will be provided for as you follow your intuition and take inspired action on your dreams." Sally Trotman

"Teamwork can have its problems and it may be that you’re missing certain people or that information has gone missing. Don’t press on regardless, though. Use the time to regroup." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you are feeling confused and a little frustrated about a certain matter, then take a break, write your thoughts down and know that by becoming still, clarity will come." Sally Trotman

"Delays and detours, missed and mixed messages are all simply part and parcel of life this week. Endure the frustration. Running a red light or shooting the messenger aren’t recommended." Penny Thornton