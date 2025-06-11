Don't miss tonight's Strawberry Moon! Here's how to see it and what the June full moon means

June 2025's Strawberry Moon will see a pinkish-toned full moon sit very low in the sky, thanks to a rare "major lunar standstill" that only occurs every 19 years.

While we are treated to the beauty of a Strawberry Moon every June, this year's will mark the lowest-sitting full moon since 2006 .

We also won't see an impressive supermoon this low again until 2046. So it's a celestial moment not to be missed.

How to see the Strawberry Moon

While Tuesday 10th June saw the Strawberry Moon glowing in the night sky and into the early hours of Wednesday, the striking moon will be visible tonight (11th June) and over the following nights, rising in the east and setting in the west.

So if you missed out on spotting the June Strawberry Moon last night, you still have a chance. This isn't an astronomical occurrence that you need any special equipment to view, either. Simply head outside or to a window this evening and look up at the sky.

The night sky is forecast to be clear for much of the UK tonight, so there's a good chance of getting a beautiful view of the Strawberry Moon.

What causes the Strawberry Moon and what does it mean?

What really makes June's yearly Strawberry Moon stand out in the night sky is the pinkish hue that the moon takes on during this event.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When the moon sits so low in the sky, it allows more of it to shine through our atmosphere. This can sometimes give off a more pink or red-ish hue to those observing it, though, of course, the moon hasn't actually turned pink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it's only natural to assume the name Strawberry Moon is inspired by the moon's unusual pink shade, it actually has far more to do with the time of year this moon occurs.

Historically, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the name Strawberry Moon was used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota tribe peoples, as well as others, to mark the time that strawberries were ripe for picking. The arrival of the pink Strawberry Moon was used as an indicator that it was time to gather berries for the community.