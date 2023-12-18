Zara Tindall’s bottle green Reiss coat and intricate woven handbag aren’t just for Christmas as she showcases winter sophistication at its best

Zara Tindall’s bottle green Reiss coat and intricate woven handbag aren’t just for Christmas as she showcased winter sophistication at its best.

When it comes to the best winter coats to achieve a smart yet cosy look, a mid-length wool coat is often a go-to and Zara Tindall’s Reiss coat is the epitome of winter elegance. Opting for the deep green colourway which is undeniably festive, she wrapped up warm in the £378 Tor coat for an outing to Cheltenham Racecourse on 16th December. The gorgeously classic coat features a flattering tie-waist belt which Zara Tindall took full advantage of on this chilly day. It helped to accentuate her silhouette and add structure, though this stunning piece would look just as beautiful worn open for a more relaxed, draped look.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Walking around the racecourse, Zara’s coat was the perfect blend of sophisticated and wearable. The blazer-style lapels gave this outerwear piece a sense of formality, but not so much that it lends itself to being worn only for special occasions. She paired hers with black coated trousers and one of the best cream jumpers with a cosy roll neck design.

SHOP ZARA TINDALL'S REISS COAT

Reiss Tor Wool Blend Coat Visit Site RRP: £378 | With an elegant v-neckline, Zara Tindall's Reiss coat is made from a cosy wool blend that’ll keep you warm in the winter months. This stunning light beige shade is the perfect neutral option to go with any outfit, making it so versatile. Aspinal Woven Mayfair Bag Visit Site RRP: £521.25 | Crafted from beautiful leather, the chevron design incorporates shades of champagne, black and green in a gorgeous pattern. Currently reduced by 25%, the top handle and crossbody straps mean you can wear this stunning bag whichever way suits you. Ted Baker Fedora Visit Site RRP: Was £65 , Now £45 | Versatile and classic, this wool fedora can help you recreate Zara's look at home. Whilst she went for a sold-out LK Bennett hat, this similar black option will go with so much and features chain link details that elevate this subtle staple with additional glamor.

Keeping things paired-back with her outfit allowed Zara’s Reiss coat to take centre stage with its rich forest green tone. Whilst this particular collar is now sadly out of stock in all but size 10 on Reiss, the alternative shade is if anything even more easy to wear. Described as ‘neutral’ this colour is a soft creamy beige and would fit effortlessly into so many people’s wardrobes with its timeless design details, warm wool blend fabric and subtle hue.

The neutral option would also look just as magnificent as the green coat with Zara’s choice of bag. She paired her wool-blend coat with the woven midi Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London. A long-time favourite of the royals, Aspinal is often worn by many of them and Zara has been seen with several other designs over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

This one, though, couldn’t have looked more chic with her belted coat as it picked up the various colours of her outfit in it. Weaving together champagne, green and black leather in a chevron pattern with gold hardware, this bag has a top-handle and a practical detachable crossbody strap and is now reduced on Aspinal from £695 to £521.25.

Zara decided against going hands-free for her pre-Christmas day at Cheltenham and used the top handle. This is a popular design choice and with party season well and truly here, top handle bags are often people’s go-tos for super glamorous occasion-wear looks. Given it was daytime, Zara finished off her own look a little more classically and went for an L K Bennett wool blend fedora, black suede heeled boots and leather gloves.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This wasn’t the only time Zara’s been spotted at Cheltenham in recent days and the horse-riding royal is also a regular attendee of the Cheltenham Races each March too - as is her mother Princess Anne. As a member of the Royal Family who is accustomed to formal events with smart dress codes, Zara is an expert at putting together fabulous outfits with pieces that can easily be dressed up or down.

A coat is an easy way to do this and a mid-length coat like Zara’s Reiss one gives you enough coverage to keep you warm on colder days, but isn’t quite as dramatic as a longline coat. It can effortlessly be paired with jeans and trainers for a more casual day-to-day look or worn with a dress, or - as we saw on 16th December - a jumper and dark-wash jeans for a more formal edge.