Zara Tindall's comfy wedges, cool sunnies and Aspinal bag were a trio of perfect summer accessories
Her go-to accessories will take any summer outfit to the next level
Zara Tindall stepped out in a trio of perfect summer accessories when she attended Wimbledon back in 2023 - her comfortable wedge heels, oh-so cool sunglasses and timeless Aspinal bag are easy staples to take any summer look to the next level.
Every year, we add so many outfits to the list of best Wimbledon looks, with celebrities consistently outdoing themselves and bringing us tonnes of summer outfit ideas and inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon.
Zara Tindall's 2023 look is still stuck in our minds nearly two years on thanks to the beautiful summer accessories she blended into the look for a day at the tennis.
Stepping out for day 10 of the Championships, she stunned in a striped ME+EM midi shirt dress that's sadly now discontinued, with its long sleeves, crisp collar and flattering A-line shape making it the perfect choice for an elevated summer look. But it was Zara's accessories that really caught our eye, with the matching raffia details on both her Saint Laurent Espadrille Wedge Sandals and her stunning Raffia Crossbody Bag from Aspinal of London creating the ultimate summer style - and who could miss her round-framed sunnies?
Shop Zara Tindall's Summer Accessories
The simple round shape of these sunglasses by Le Specs makes them a wearable style that's super versatile, with the clear tan frame being both subtle and elegant.
With enough space for all your essentials in the generous main compartment, this crossbody is an ideal summer staple that's practical and stylish thanks to the textured raffia outer and glimmering buckle.
These are a stunning high-street alternative for Zara's designer wedges, with their textured raffia sole and foot-supporting brown faux-leather straps.
Boasting UV400 protection, these round-framed sunglasses have a tanned transparent frame for a subtle hint of colour.
The mix of textured raffia and tanned brown faux-leather creates a beautifully soft and striking style, with this bag also boasting glimmer gold hardware for an added shine.
Zara's choice of accessories gave her shirt dress an injection of summer-ready fun, with the warm-toned brown leather accents of her wedges and practical crossbody bag bringing in warmth, soft texture and a light feel that warmed up the black and white pinstripes in her shirt dress. Just imagine the look with some black court heels and a sleek black clutch bag - it's still a stunning look, but not so summer daytime ready, is it?
While the brown leather is working hard to give that summer feel, it's really the natural raffia texture of these accessories that's bringing in the summer feel.
There's nothing like a woven straw style to take a warm-weather outfit to the next level and then Zara takes it up another notch by matching her bag to her designer shoes perfectly for a classic and cohesive look that will never go out of style. There's just something so chic and elevated about matching your footwear to your handbag and the styling tip is just one of the many hacks the Royal Family use to always look flawless.
No matter which style of sunnies are the best sunglasses for your face shape, Zara's transparent, beige frames are an inspiration. With thin frames running around the oversized, rich brown lenses, the frames are an almost barely there style thanks to their soft beige colour and smokey transparent finish. It leaves them feeling unobtrusive and makes them super versatile too.
Zara's entire look goes to show just how important accessories are when pulling together pieces for your summer capsule wardrobe, with classic pieces like Zara's sandals, crossbody and sunnies helping to extend the versatility of your timeless staples as well as all the spring/summer trends for 2025 that we're trying out.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
