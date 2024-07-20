Zara Tindall’s stylist reveals £9.50 M&S wardrobe staple she always recommends

Zara Tindall’s stylist has taken to Instagram to share the go-to M&S wardrobe staple she always dresses her clients in - and it's only £9.50!

Zara Tindall's wardrobe has seen a massive shakeup in recent years, with the royal stepping out in a variety of memorable looks, from her striped shirt dress and raffia Aspinal bag combo to her green bag with white blazer look.

The royal's new, refined style comes curtesy of Australian stylist Annie Miall, whose work has seen Zara step out in beautiful dresses, bright, bold colours and a series of fabulous handbags.

But while many of Zara's impeccable looks are out of your average shopper's price range, with many also being custom pieces not available to anyone but Zara, not all of Miall's styling hacks are unaffordable - in fact, her go-to wardrobe staple costs less than £10!

Taking to Instagram to share one her wardrobe must-haves, Miall revealed that she always recommends a specific £9.50 M&S vest to her clients, saying that the basic piece is a versatile and elevated casual top that everyone should own.

The M&S Collection Cotton Rich One Shoulder Vest comes in six primary colours (black, white, red, blue, khaki, and green) and is a contemporary take on the basic vest top, with an asymmetric sleeve detail, flattering neckline, and comfortable relaxed fit making it a must-have.

"I strongly recommend this little top from Marks and Spencer," Miall wrote on her Instagram story. "[It's] Great with jeans, skirts, trousers and blazers underneath."

Shop The Stylist's M&S Wardrobe Staple

M&S Cotton Rich One Shoulder Vest £9.50 at M&S The comfortable, regular fit of this basic staple is made all the more interesting with an asymmetric design, flattering scoop neck and a single shoulder strap. It's cotton-rich fabric is soft and smooth, with added stretch for comfort. Versatile, easy-to-wear, and super stylish - what more could you want? M&S Cotton Rich One Shoulder Vest £9.50 at M&S Combine classic with contemporary, updating the staple white t-shirt with this M&S piece. We love the fun take on this basic top and can see it easily transitioning from casualwear to occasionwear - and keeping you comfortable either way! M&S Cotton Rich One Shoulder Vest £9.50 at M&S Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this stunning bold and bright red take on the M&S vest. The soft, cotton-rich fabric makes the piece easy to wear and the red is surprisingly versatile when it comes to styling.

It's not just Miall who recommends the top. M&S shoppers are raving about the simple yet elevated casualwear, with one reviewer writing, "I love this top. Very modern and stylish and easy to style."

Another added, "Really love this little top. It fits well to size and the quality of the fabric makes it look more expensive than it cost."

Whether you lean into the casual look, pairing the unique top with a pair of your best jeans and some comfortable white trainers, or you dress it up with a blazer and some designer heels, we can see this M&S piece becoming a staple we'll never be able to live without.