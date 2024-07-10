Zara Tindall switches up her signature Wimbledon style and her green bag with white blazer are the perfect outfit partners

Zara Tindall switched up her signature Wimbledon style on Day 10 and her green bag with white blazer are the perfect style partners.

We’ve been eagerly anticipating what kind of outfit we could see from Zara Tindall at Wimbledon this year and she didn’t disappoint when she stepped out on Day 10 with her husband Mike. When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, midi dresses are always a good choice and Zara Tindall switched up her fashion formula of a shirt dress and wedges and went for the ME+EM Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress with wedges instead.

It seems great royal minds think alike as Queen Mary of Denmark wore the same white and sage green patterned number the day before. It’s a stunning dress, featuring a delicate botanical print of green leaves, with tiny splashes of pink and yellow flowers and a shirt dress silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Summer Blazers

M&S Ecru Double Breasted Blazer £79 at M&S This tailored blazer would look gorgeous draped over your shoulders and styled with a floral dress like Zara's, as well as worn over a T-shirt and white jeans. The material has added stretch for comfort and it has a classic double breasted design and tortoiseshell buttons. Boden Marylebone Linen Blazer £180 at Boden If a double breasted blazer isn't for you then this single breasted one is a great alternative. Perfect for the summer, it's made from breathable linen and has a revere collar, welt pockets and pretty tortoishell buttons. Wear with white linen trousers for a suit-like feel or throw over your go-to dress. Mint Velvet Double Breasted Blazer £189 at Mint Velvet This white blazer is such a brilliant piece of outerwear to have in your collection ready for any occasion. It has flap pockets, peaked lapels and fastens with matching white buttons for a subtle effect. You can style with the matching wide leg trousers for a sophisticated co-ord.

Shop Zara Tindall's Accessories

Exact Match Anya Hindmarch Neeson Bag £650 at Anya Hindmarch It's a luxurious investment piece to have in your collection, but Zara Tindall's green woven bag is absolutely stunning. Hers is the moss colourway and it's crafted from woven leather and comes with a detachable wrist strap as well as an adjustable and detachable crossbody strap. Zorilo Green Woven Crossbody Bag £37.51 at Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable woven bag alternative then this is a green option that is sure to add a touch of fun to any outfit. It has a crossbody strap and a sweet tassel detail on the zip and the army green hue is so wearable. M&S Buckle Wedge Espadrilles Was £39.50, Now £29.62 at M&S These might not be a bright white like Zara's wedges, but this neutral cream shade is equally versatile and the style has similar elements. The ankle strap helps to keep these secure on your feet and the crossover detail over the toes is simple but very chic alongside the jute sole.

Unlike Queen Mary who’s in Gråsten in Denmark, Zara was dressing for the UK’s changeable weather and so a jacket was a must. She draped a white double-breasted blazer over her shoulders as she arrived to watch the tennis and this was just as stunning as the ME+EM dress itself.

Tailoring is a summer capsule wardrobe essential for so many people and even if you’re not so sure about embracing the popular waistcoat and trouser trend, a blazer is still a handy item to have in your collection. They instantly dress up an outfit with their business-like feel and can be matched with really casual pieces like leggings or jeans as well as to accentuate more formal dresses or skirts and blouses.

If you want yours to look a little more contemporary and off-duty then wearing a blazer over your shoulders like Zara’s is a great tip. She did end up wearing hers completely by the time she reached her seats with Mike and it was as she sat down that we got a better look at her moss green Anya Hindmarch bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When she arrived at the tennis club she was carrying it like a clutch under her blazer, but when she took her seat it was revealed as a crossbody bag. This is the beauty of this design as they often come with detachable straps, meaning you can make the most of your bags by wearing them in various different ways to suit the occasion and your outfits.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although it has the appearance of raffia, Zara’s green Wimbledon bag is made out of woven leather and comes with a detachable wrist strap, as well as a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap. Being handsfree when you’re out all day is always a positive so it makes sense that the royal went for a bag that is stylish as well as practical.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The King’s niece finished off her look with a pair of white Saint Laurent wedges that are very much in-line with what she traditionally wears to Wimbledon. Matching her shoes to her blazer showed lovely attention-to-detail and Zara wore her short blonde hair in soft waves with a centre parting. This was a fabulous outfit from her and she added an extra touch of fun by opting for blue nail polish.

Blue seems to be one of her favourite tones for her toenails and she confirmed to The Times a month after her wedding that she was still wearing the same electric blue polish she’d worn to marry Mike in 2011.

"I got married with them this colour. It was my ‘something blue’,” she shared.