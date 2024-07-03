Zara Tindall’s striped shirt dress and raffia Aspinal bag at Wimbledon was smart-casual at its best
Zara Tindall attended Wimbledon last year wearing a striped dress and Aspinal bag and we can't help reminiscing about this chic combination
Zara Tindall’s striped shirt dress and raffia Aspinal bag at Wimbledon 2023 was the perfect smart-casual look.
When it comes to incorporating patterns into your summer capsule wardrobe some of the most timeless and easy-to-wear of all are stripes and spots so it’s perhaps no surprise that the Royal Family are big fans of both. Last year Zara Tindall’s striped shirt dress and gorgeous Aspinal bag caught our eye as she attended Wimbledon with her husband Mike. The couple have regularly attended the championships over the years but this has to be one of our favourite looks from the King’s niece. It was a perfect occasion wear outfit that would look just as beautiful dressed down with a pair of her best white trainers and a denim jacket layered over the top.
Unsurprisingly for Wimbledon, Zara styled her navy and white striped ME+EM dress in a more elevated, formal way. Falling to an elegant midi length on her, this dress is described as a maxi dress by the brand. It had all the elements we love about a classic shirt dress design - the pointed collar, long sleeves and pockets on the bodice.
Shop Striped Dresses
Also available in a white and burgundy colourway, this forest green striped dress is stunning and could easily be worn all year round with layers over the top. It's fitted at the waist, with a midi length and collared neckline. Style with heels in the summer or your favourite knee high boots in colder weather.
This affordable shirt dress has a classic blue and white striped pattern and will soon become a go-to in your summer wardrobe. For days out this would look lovely with trainers and a crossbody bag and you could easily dress this up for special occasions with espadrilles.
Shop Zara Tindall's Bag
It might not have the chevron raffia design of Zara's 2023 bag, but this is very similar and just as beautiful. The mix of raffia and tan leather is so summery and this is the perfect sized bag for all your essentials and has a handy open slip pocket inside.
Currently reduced by 40% in the summer sale, this raffia bag can be worn either as a clutch or using the crossbody strap depending on your preference. There's a zipped pocket inside and the smooth neutral trim is stunning with the raffia.
Zara’s striped shirt dress had a relaxed fit-and-flare silhouette and a tie-waist belt incorporated into the dress which accentuated her waist in such a flattering way. She wore the piece with a few buttons undone at the top to give it more of a smart-casual feel and although she wasn’t pictured using them, the Fluid Stripe Maxi Shirt Dress has pockets.
If you want to invest in a dress for your wardrobe then going neutral is often a great choice. Shades like black, white, camel and navy can effortlessly be styled with so many other colours. The combination of the deep navy and white on Zara’s dress was so gorgeous and ensured that the bolder print was still incredibly wearable. The equestrian royal stuck to what she knows with her bag which was a chevron raffia crossbody design from her go-to brand, Aspinal of London.
The exact handbag she wore to Wimbledon last year might now not be available, but Aspinal still sells a £350 Raffia Crossbody bag and it even comes in a similar tan and raffia colourway. This size of bag is great for all your essentials and if you want to be hands-free during the day as Zara likely did for a day at Wimbledon. Tan tones and raffia are so popular in the summer and Zara’s bag worked beautifully with her striped dress. She also copied Carole Middleton’s easy styling trick for achieving a polished outfit and matched the colours of her espadrille wedges to her bag.
She also brought a practical fedora hat with her to help shield her head from the sunshine, a white jacket in case of chilly breezes and added a pair of brown sunglasses. Zara’s short blonde hair was loose and straight for Wimbledon and keeping her overall look so pared-back added to its sense of sophistication.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Stripes might not be something we see her wear all the time but this outing showed how effective they can be at making a real style statement. We can’t help hoping we see her reach into her wardrobe for this ME+EM piece once again, or into her accessory collection for her Aspinal bag, if she attends Wimbledon 2024.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Sandra Beckham wows with crisp white blazer and berry pink nails at Wimbledon with David
While it is usual her son and daughter-in-law grabbing headlines, Sandra Beckham has impressed fashion fans with her chic Wimbledon outfit
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Monsoon's gold shoes are a fraction of the price of the must-have Loeffler Randall heels - and they're perfect for wedding season
For £75 these sandals bear a striking resemblance to Loeffler Randall's instantly recognisable design
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s Broderie Anglaise midi dress and baby blue wedges was a winning Wimbledon outfit that deserves a second outing
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer colour combination with her white Broderie Anglaise dress and blue wedges at Wimbledon in 2018
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s mauve floral dress and neutral stilettos is the wedding guest outfit we’re buying this summer
We're convinced Princess Beatrice's mauve floral dress and classic court shoe would make the most beautiful wedding guest combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative
Carole Middleton wore the same pair of comfy neutral sandals to Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019 and the block heel is an absolute winner
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie delivered British summertime in an outfit with her pastel pink co-ord, cream blazer and espadrille wedges
The Duchess of Edinburgh's co-ord, light blazer and espadrille wedges are such a fabulous combination this time of year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold
The Princess of Wales went all-out for Wimbledon 2015 wearing a vibrant red dress and a leopard print clutch that we're still not over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s ‘electric’ personality was the ‘highlight’ of Taylor Swift meeting
Princess Charlotte made quite the impression when she met Taylor Swift, the singer's boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Rare glimpse inside James Middleton's home shows it's the 'epitome of classic country charm' with rustic wood and calming colours
We've seen a new glimpse of James Middleton's home and the natural wooden details, woven rug and plants make it such a stunning space
By Emma Shacklock Published