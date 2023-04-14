We're still obsessed with Carole Middleton's quilted gilet - the perfect style update for chilly days

Carole Middleton's quilted gilet is the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe.

Carole, the mother of Princess Catherine, first wore the gilet back in 2005, when the pair attended a festival at Gatcombe Park.

The timeless piece is still a wardrobe staple almost 20 years on, and we've found an almost identical match - which is over 50% off in the sale!

In other royal news, Queen Letizia is the epitome of spring in the most amazing floral midi dress - here's where you can buy it.

Just like her daughter, Carole Middleton is somewhat of a style icon among royal fans and she even often dresses similarly to Kate for royal outings.

But we're still obsessed with a classic beige quilted gilet, which she first wore to the Festival of British Eventing back in 2005. The perfect cover-up for chilly spring days, a gilet like Carole's is the perfect option for when it's not quite cold enough to wear a proper coat.

Carole teamed the neutral gilet with a lighter beige V-neck jumper, casual blue jeans, and a chunky black belt - though the versatile piece could be styled in many ways. And the good news is, we've found a similar gilet that currently has over half price off at Joules (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Onion Quilt Gilet, was $75 (£59.95), now $29.96 (£23.95) | Joules (opens in new tab) Copy Carole's style with this classic gilet, cut in a flattering and non-bulky shape, it has an internal waist adjuster to fit you perfectly, with a stylish collar, zip fastening with metal poppers, and two front-angled pockets.

Aside from her fabulous gilet, Carole recently had royal fans swooning when she sported an elegant pussy bow blouse on her Party Pieces website. Carole was the picture of sophistication in the soft white blouse - a style Kate often favors.

Showing off a beaming smile and perfectly blow-dried hair, the resemblance between her and Kate was clear as Carole - who is set to face a big change when it comes to her business - posed for the camera.

From the photo, which appears on the Party Pieces website, it looks as though Carole has teamed the stunning blouse with a pair of simple blue denim jeans and a tan leather belt - though the piece could just as easily be dressed up for a more glamorous event.

(Image credit: Party Pieces)

It seems the Princess of Wales has also been taking style tips from her mum, as there's one of Carole's sleek style hacks that Kate can't get enough of.

Carole is partial to a fresh white blazer, and it seems daughter Kate has been taking inspiration from her lately as she's also been wearing a lot of smart white jackets.

For example, during her recent solo engagement at NatWest's headquarters in East London, Princess Catherine channeled Carole's style in classic black cigarette pants, teamed with a smart Alexander McQueen blazer to add a touch of crisp white to the look.