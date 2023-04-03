Big change for Carole Middleton amid ‘struggles’ ahead of the coronation

There could be a huge change for Carole Middleton as the businesswoman is reportedly taking a significant step amid “struggles” ahead of the coronation.

Carole Middleton set up her online party supplies business, Party Pieces, in 1987 and now it’s been claimed they’ve hired advisors.

It’s alleged that Party Pieces is being guided on “strategic options” when it comes to the future of the company.

This royal news comes as Dame Judi Dench joined the King in a moving tribute to the Queen to mark the end of a special project.

It’s not known exactly who is invited to King Charles’ coronation in May but given that their daughter is a future Queen Consort herself, it’s possible that Michael and Carole Middleton might make the guest list. Either way, the couple remain an important part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ lives and are understood to have amazing bonds with their Wales grandchildren too. However, whilst this year is an exciting time for the family with the coronation drawing nearer it’s also supposedly continued to be more difficult business-wise for Carole.

Kate Middleton’s mom is the founder of creative party supplies company, Party Pieces. According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Party Pieces has now allegedly appointed advisors for the possible sale of the company.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The publication claims that the business hired Interpath to help guide them on “strategic options” which reportedly range from gaining funding from an outside investor to a potential sale. The report comes amid speculation that Party Pieces has been going through a challenging time in recent months.

“We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business as we look to embark on the next phase of our growth plan," a spokesman for Party Pieces said.

It was claimed earlier this year that Carole Middleton had a “terrible” festive season Party Pieces-wise and had faced struggles. The company allegedly experienced a difficult Christmas period with Royal Mail postal strikes and sales reportedly not being as high as hoped during the ongoing cost of living crisis which has been severely impacting so many businesses.

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

In February an unnamed source claimed to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), “Carole’s been explaining that it’s been a terrible Christmas - made worse by the postal strikes. She’s emphasized that she’d like to continue doing business with [the suppliers] but would like terms allowing Party Pieces 90 days [in which to pay for goods] rather than the usual 30 days.’”

Now it seems there could potentially be big change for Carole Middleton coming if reports of Party Pieces receiving new advice turn out to be correct. The Princess of Wales’ mother started Party Pieces in 1987 from her kitchen and previously told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) in 2021 about how her perseverance got it to where it is today.

“I realized there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own,” she explained. “I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away.”

(Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty)

Despite this Carole continued with her business, setting it up at the kitchen of the Middleton family home and leafleting at Kate and Pippa Middleton’s nursery school to spread the word about Party Pieces as widely as she could. The company has now been in existence for 36 years and in the same interview Carole discussed how pivotal a role her family play in her business.

“My children inspired my business and have been involved from the start, and the success that we've had has helped us build the life we have currently. I feel incredibly fortunate to have found the professional fulfillment I always wanted,” she powerfully declared.

Woman&Home have reached out to Party Pieces for comment.