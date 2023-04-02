Dame Judi Dench joins the King in moving tribute to the Queen to mark the end of a special project

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered in the most moving of ways, as it’s been confirmed over three million trees have been planted in her name. The Queen’s Green Canopy project launched nearly two years ago, with the then-Prince Charles and his mother planting the first tree together. Today, the project ends with King Charles and his heir, Prince William, planting a final tree in Sandringham.

A poignant video has been released to mark the end of a beautiful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth

Dame Judi Dench narrates a powerful message of unity and legacy as it’s revealed over three million trees were planted for the Queen’s Green Canopy project

Royal fans have been left in tears as King Charles marked the end of a fitting tribute to the Queen by mirroring how it all began.

Two years ago, Charles and his mother planted a tree together, to launch the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The project was to encourage people to come together to protect nature and to plant new trees in honor of the Queen’s Jubilee.

Now, after the death of the Queen, the project has come to an end. And to mark the occasion, Charles has planted one last tree. This time, rather than being the heir to the throne alongside the monarch, he finds himself as the head of state, supported by his heir, Prince William.

As the project comes to an end, Charles movingly said in a statement, “It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen’s Green Canopy. As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name.”

This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty’s seventy-year reign.”

However, it’s a video released by the project organizers that has fans in tears.

Narrated by Dame Judi Dench, the video sums up the importance of the initiative, an act designed “to bring us together across all four nations, a collective of people of all generations… all walks of life united.”

This was the Queen’s final uplifting and bittersweet chance of bringing millions together one final time, and social media was flooded with emotional comments.

One wrote, “Wherever she is, for sure she's proud.”

While another added, “An everlasting memory of our beloved Queen. Thank you Dame Judi Dench for the wonderful narration to the video.”

A third summed it up perfectly - “A remarkable legacy to leave for a remarkable life.”