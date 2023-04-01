Inside the new Christie's auction showcasing some of the finest jewelry in the world, including some with fascinating royal connections

A new jewelry sale set to take place at the iconic Christie’s auction house offers a glimpse at some truly incomparable creations. The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower – granddaughter to the former President and a world-renowned designer – boasts some of history’s most iconic pieces, from a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet beloved by Marlene Dietrich and inspired by Wallis Simpson to a timeless Tiffany’s design seldom seen.

As the granddaughter of the 34th President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Anne Eisenhower was born into one of America’s most distinguished families.

However, it was her own distinctive taste and flair for design which established herself as a true force of fashion.

Throughout her years, she collected one-of-a-kind pieces from the world’s finest jewelry houses, including Queen Camilla’s favorite, Van Cleef & Arpels. Now, her vast collection will go on sale at Christie’s.

Let’s take a look at some of the signature pieces in the upcoming auction.

Marlene Dietrich’s Van Cleef & Arpels Jarretière bracelet

The highlight of Anne Eisenhower’s collection is a stunning Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, which has a connection to both Hollywood royalty and actual royalty.

The Jarretière ruby and diamond bracelet dates back to 1937, created for the legend Marlene Dietrich.

The bracelet was created from a selection of Marlene’s own gems, including seventy-three rubies and 141 diamonds and became one of her most cherished pieces. The German actress and screen siren wore the piece in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 film, Stage Fright, followed by the 1951 Academy Awards.

Marlene’s version of the bracelet was a slight redesign of an existing cuff from the French jewelry house. It was designed to be more oversized and feature flowing lines than the original Jarretière bracelet, which was given by The Duke of Windsor to Wallis Simpson on their wedding day.

Anne Eisenhower bought the bracelet directly from Marlene Dietrich's estate in 1992, and it’s now thought to be valued between $2.5 and $4.5M.

Van Cleef & Arpels Waterfall necklace

Another piece from Camilla’s favorite brand is a sapphire and diamond Waterfall necklace and matching earrings.

The stunning pieces are estimated to be worth around $300K-500K.

Tiffany & Co.’s Moonlight Rose bracelet

Spotlighting historic jewelry closer to home, American craftmanship is highlighted in Tiffany & Co.’s diamond and multi-gem Moonlight Rose bracelet.

Dating back to 1925, the Tiffany’s bracelet dates back to the Art Deco period. However, this particular bracelet uses colored gemstones, a rarity for pieces of that time period.

“This is a beautifully executed piece of jewellery. It reminds me of a Chinese scroll painting. It’s miniature art,” Lisa Hubbard, Christie’s Jewelry Senior Advisor, commented.

Cartier Colored Onyx brooch

One of Cartier's most iconic signatures, the colored diamond, onyx and emerald Panthère de Cartier brooch will also show at the auction.

The brooch is valued at around $100K-150K.