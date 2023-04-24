We're obsessed with Prince William's sweet comment about his wife Catherine

Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out in Birmingham last week to meet with local business owners, but it was Prince William's sweet compliment to Kate that really got us.

The royal couple visited Birmingham to celebrate the city's diverse culture and heritage.

When a member of the public complimented Kate, William agreed and made the sweetest comment about his wife of 12 years.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to her collection of handbags, fans are always swooning over the Princess of Wales's style - and it seems her husband Prince William is no different!

Kate looked stunning in a burgundy Karen Millen trench dress when she and William visited Birmingham last Thursday, and when a fan complimented the Princess of Wales's outfit, William agreed.

The member of public called Kate's outfit "beautiful," to which William sweetly said, "She always looks stunning" much to the delight of fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been well-established that the Princess is a fan of dress coats, and this look was much like many of her others as she wore a dress that was also a trench coat style with a tie-up belt and large lapels in a v-neck cut shape.

The Karen Millen dress (opens in new tab) is available in forest, camel, black, and burgundy, but stocks are now dwindling following the Princess' appearance in the dress. Thankfully, the dress is still available to purchase in other colors in a few different sizes - but you'll have to act quickly if you want to snag this sell-out sale item which was priced at $394.00 but has gone down to $315.20!

Kate paired the dress with a color-matched pair of heels from Gianvito Rossi (opens in new tab). A number of Kate Middleton's heels are from this brand and Catherine owns the same style of heels in several different colors in order to match her outfits.

Catherine also wore a pair of Sezane earrings that she was snapped wearing at the end of last year. It was thought that Kate Middleton's £100 gold earrings were from Prince William who bought them for her as a Christmas present that she wore for mass on Christmas day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While in Birmingham, the Princess of Wales visited The Rectory, where she met with local business owners and leaders. The Prince and Princess also got stuck in and helped out in the kitchen at The Indian Streatery, the Prince of Wales even answered the phone and took bookings from customers who were looking to make a reservation.

The duo both seemed in high spirits as they took on their first royal engagement following their Easter break and got back into the swing of work after taking time off to spend time with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis - who is celebrating his fifth birthday today.

New photos of the young prince being pushed by mum Kate in a wheelbarrow have been released by the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate his birthday.