The sweet reason we probably won't see Kate Middleton and Prince William for a while

Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a busy few weeks, but the royal couple are set to take some time out for a very good reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to be set to spend some time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate are believed to have taken their three children out of Windsor for some down-time during their Easter break from Lambrook school.

In other royal news, we can't stop thinking about Kate Middleton's blue and gold enamel earrings.

From the Commonwealth Day Service to St. Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a hectic few weeks. But now, the Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to be taking some well earned time off to spend with their three children while they're off school.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are now on their Easter holidays from Lambrook school, where they started in September 2022 after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage.

The Wales family often school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Although last year, they were reportedly spotted enjoying a ski break in Courchevel, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has previously spoken about how important it is to spend time as a family, so it's no wonder we won't be seeing much of her and Prince William over the next week.

She has said, "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

The royal family usually celebrate Easter by attending a church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which is exactly what they did for Easter last year.

Their plans for Easter Sunday 2023, which falls on Sunday April 9, are yet to be announced by Buckingham Palace, but it's likely they will follow tradition.

So while we likely won't see the Prince and Princess of Wales stepping out for engagements over the next few days, we can probably look forward to a Wales family appearance over the Easter period.

Last year, only Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the Easter service. But with four-year-old Prince Louis attending more royal events recently, including his first Christmas Day walkabout - and his role at the coronation having been revealed - it's likely the youngest Wales family member might attend this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Easter will mark King Charles' first as monarch, after Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022. The event comes just four weeks before his highly anticipated Coronation ceremony, which takes place on May 6 and will be broadcasted worldwide.

In the lead up to Easter, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will attend the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on Thursday April 6, where His Majesty will distribute the Maundy Money.

During the Maundy Thursday event, Charles will present 74 men and 74 women – signifying the age of the monarch – with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – to thank them for their service in local communities.