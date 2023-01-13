This adorable video of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day just cured our January blues

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An adorable video of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte captured as they stepped out in Norfolk on Christmas Day 2022 displays the sweet sibling bond they share.

Footage of Prince Louis' first Christmas Day outing to church with the royals during the family's festive Sandringham celebrations has been shared on TikTok.

The video snippet captures a seriously cute interaction between little Prince Louis, four and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, seven, during the family's Christmas walkabout in Norfolk.

With the Royal Family having marked their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II, 2022's festive Sandringham gathering also marked Prince Louis first public Christmas Day appearance.

The Firm traditionally step out in Norfolk to attend an annual Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, resulting in crowds of local royal fans to gather in the hopes they will catch a glimpse of their favorite royal.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, have attended the Christmas walkabout multiple times, last Christmas was little Prince Louis' first time.

And a sweet video filmed by an onlooker who arrived to support the royals on Christmas Day captured a lovely moment between Prince Louis and his sister as they walked along waving and smiling to greet fans.

The viral clip, which has since been viewed by millions, shows Prince William proudly walking alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who are clasping gifts given to them by gatherers.

Then Prince Louis can be seen hurrying along behind, running to catch up with his siblings and shouting, "Charlotte!"

listen to the collective "awww" from the crowd when prince louis ran and called charlotte and gave her the posy of flowers. this moment was soooo cute please 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EbaggZ37iUDecember 26, 2022 See more

With a mini bouquet of flowers in his hand, Louis, who was dressed in shorts, a collared navy blue coat and knee socks, stretches out his arm to hand the special gift, given to him by a royal fan, to his older sister.

Watching on from the sidelines, dozens of royal fans can be heard cooing, "Aww!"

Prince Louis stole the hearts of royal fans all around the world with his hilarious moments at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June 2022.

And with the youngest Wales little one getting bigger, we can't wait to see him join Prince George and Princess Charlotte at even more appearances this year!