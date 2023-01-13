Prince William's stoic two-word response to being told to 'keep going' by royal fan on first outing since Spare

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William had a stoic two-word response to being told to "keep going" by a royal fan as he and Kate Middleton stepped out for their first official appearance since the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Liverpool's Merseyside on Thursday for their first official outing since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell 'Spare' memoir.

In light of the ongoing tensions between Prince William and his brother, a fan of Prince William's urged the future King to "keep going".

In other royal news, Kate Middleton continued with a 'soothing' style trademark in a cozy dress for the appearance.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to put on a united front as they coordinated in matching navy blue and forest green outfits, grinning and waving as they arrived to meet with staff and locals for the opening of the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

As the pair chatted to well-wishers, Prince William reportedly replied to one particular woman who had some strong words of encouragement for him and his family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Liverpool Echo, 81-year-old pensioner Sylvia was keen to spur Prince William on, with a subtle nod to his and his brother's strained relationship, in light of Prince Harry's shock memoir claims.

Sylvia reportedly told him, "Keep going Will, Scousers love you!"

Replying, Prince William simply said back, "I will."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to PA, Sylvia later explained, "Of course that was a reference to Harry. He knew what I was talking about."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also asked by a royal reporter, "Were you hurt by the comments in Harry's book," however neither of the couple responded.

Prince Harry's long-awaited 'Spare' memoir includes a recollection of an altercation between him and Prince William, during which Prince Harry claims that his brother knocked him to the floor of Nottingham Cottage in an "attack", after dubbing Meghan Markle "rude" and "abrasive".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The passage of the book describes how Prince William paid a visit from Kensington Palace to Nottingham Cottage, arriving "piping hot".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Prince Harry writes

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Prince Harry has since admitted that he and Prince William are currently not on speaking terms but is holding out hope for a reconciliation with both his brother and his father, King Charles III.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," Prince Harry told Tom Bradby during his tell-all ITV interview with the journalist.