Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with bold turquoise color palette

Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with its bold turquoise color palette and it’s truly stunning.

The Princess of Wales made a radical departure from her usual St Patrick’s Day parade look for 2023.

Instead of stepping out in dark forest green like most previous years she wore head-to-toe vibrant turquoise.

Never afraid to experiment with vibrant tones whether it’s Kate Middleton’s dresses or the bold pantsuits she’s opted for in recent months, the future Queen Consort consistently makes a statement in bright colors. However, when it comes to Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit for 2023 she’s proved that green isn’t necessarily always the way to go.

The Princess of Wales went all-out in turquoise for her first St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot since becoming Colonel of the Irish Guards in December. Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit brightened up a rainy day on March 17 as she opted for a stunning coat dress, reportedly designed by Catherine Walker.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Featuring an almost tunic-style neckline (part of Queen Camilla’s signature style), structured shoulders and an A-line skirt silhouette this was a super flattering and elegant choice. The Princess of Wales paired the turquoise coat dress with matching high heels and a hat that had an almost feather-like shape to its sweeping structure and with its rose-like adornment.

Timeless yet bold, Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit perfectly balanced being formal for such an important visit and showing a sense of fun. Pinned to the front was a sprig of shamrocks in honor of the occasion and a shamrock-shaped brooch. And although we’ve seen this regularly over the years, Princess Kate definitely side-stepped tradition with her shade of choice.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Typically, green is the color most often associated with St Patrick’s Day and Ireland more generally and the senior royal has pretty much always worn a very similar silhouette of coat dress in a deep forest green shade.

The only exception recently was in 2015 when Kate Middleton broke her own St Patrick’s Day rule and wore a dark gray outfit when pregnant with Princess Charlotte. It’s thought this could’ve been because the outfit was more comfortable but since then she’s resumed wearing dark green every year for the parade.

Last year Kate Middleton’s green coat was by Laura Green and this year’s is understood to be by Catherine Walker whose designs she’s often wowed in. Catherine Walker was also one of the late Princess Diana’s favorite go-to designers for beautifully crafted formal outfits.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty //Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty //Image 4: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whilst it’s not known exactly why Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit this year is turquoise instead of green it could simply be that she wanted a bit of a change. As a blend of green and blue, the turquoise tone keeps a nod to St Patrick’s Day and adds a little more brightness to the occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This year’s parade saw the Princess of Wales take the salute from the Irish Guards for the first time since she became their Colonel - a role that had previously been held by Prince William for eleven years.

Just as she’s done in the past, Kate Middleton was pictured interacting with Irish Wolfhound "Turlough Mor", the Guard’s mascot and handing out shamrocks in honor of the occasion.