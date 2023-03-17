Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with bold turquoise color palette
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit made a statement in vivid turquoise that couldn't be more different to her usual style
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with its bold turquoise color palette and it’s truly stunning.
- The Princess of Wales made a radical departure from her usual St Patrick’s Day parade look for 2023.
- Instead of stepping out in dark forest green like most previous years she wore head-to-toe vibrant turquoise.
- This royal news comes as it was revealed the Royal Family's future “rests” with Kate Middleton as monarchy would “collapse” without her.
Never afraid to experiment with vibrant tones whether it’s Kate Middleton’s dresses or the bold pantsuits she’s opted for in recent months, the future Queen Consort consistently makes a statement in bright colors. However, when it comes to Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit for 2023 she’s proved that green isn’t necessarily always the way to go.
The Princess of Wales went all-out in turquoise for her first St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot since becoming Colonel of the Irish Guards in December. Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit brightened up a rainy day on March 17 as she opted for a stunning coat dress, reportedly designed by Catherine Walker.
Featuring an almost tunic-style neckline (part of Queen Camilla’s signature style), structured shoulders and an A-line skirt silhouette this was a super flattering and elegant choice. The Princess of Wales paired the turquoise coat dress with matching high heels and a hat that had an almost feather-like shape to its sweeping structure and with its rose-like adornment.
Timeless yet bold, Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit perfectly balanced being formal for such an important visit and showing a sense of fun. Pinned to the front was a sprig of shamrocks in honor of the occasion and a shamrock-shaped brooch. And although we’ve seen this regularly over the years, Princess Kate definitely side-stepped tradition with her shade of choice.
Typically, green is the color most often associated with St Patrick’s Day and Ireland more generally and the senior royal has pretty much always worn a very similar silhouette of coat dress in a deep forest green shade.
The only exception recently was in 2015 when Kate Middleton broke her own St Patrick’s Day rule and wore a dark gray outfit when pregnant with Princess Charlotte. It’s thought this could’ve been because the outfit was more comfortable but since then she’s resumed wearing dark green every year for the parade.
Last year Kate Middleton’s green coat was by Laura Green and this year’s is understood to be by Catherine Walker whose designs she’s often wowed in. Catherine Walker was also one of the late Princess Diana’s favorite go-to designers for beautifully crafted formal outfits.
Italian Wool Military Button Maxi Coat |$248/£205 |Karen Millen (opens in new tab)
Recreate Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outfit from previous years with this beautiful forest-green long-line coat. Featuring military-style buttons and crafted from Italian wool this beautiful coat is a sophisticated addition to your closet.
Whilst it’s not known exactly why Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit this year is turquoise instead of green it could simply be that she wanted a bit of a change. As a blend of green and blue, the turquoise tone keeps a nod to St Patrick’s Day and adds a little more brightness to the occasion.
This year’s parade saw the Princess of Wales take the salute from the Irish Guards for the first time since she became their Colonel - a role that had previously been held by Prince William for eleven years.
Just as she’s done in the past, Kate Middleton was pictured interacting with Irish Wolfhound "Turlough Mor", the Guard’s mascot and handing out shamrocks in honor of the occasion.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper part of 'cool celebrity Wordle group' and we want in, too!
"The first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Helen Mirren's houndstooth coat and chic grey pleated skirt epitomizes how to look chic on a chilly day
Helen Mirren's houndstooth coat is a versatile classic that never goes out of fashion as the star steps out in style in New York City
By Aoife Hanna • Published