The sign Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna could be about to make her royal debut

There’s been a subtle sign that Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna could possibly be about to make her royal debut.

Since she was born in September 2021 Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi hasn’t been glimpsed alongside her wider family in public.

Now the first picture of her has been posted by her aunt Princess Eugenie and it could be sending a signal that her public debut could come soon.

Fans now have a general idea of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation and most of the immediate and extended Royal Family are expected to be at the service. King Charles’ eldest grandchild Prince George has been announced as a Page of Honor as have three of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren. As the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are predicted to be there too. However, it's not clear which of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren might join them on the big day.

Perhaps only the oldest could be deemed old enough to be at the coronation ceremony, but Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi might potentially also be about to make her royal debut that weekend.

There’s been a subtle sign that Princess Beatrice is now happier with Sienna being seen by royal fans. On World Earth Day Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her son August and niece Sienna together. The cousins had been taken on a trip to ZSL London Zoo and were pictured excitedly watching penguins swimming.

Sienna and August’s faces weren’t visible but this marked the first time fans have had a glimpse of Princess Beatrice’s daughter since she was born in September 2021. It seems likely that Princess Eugenie would’ve received her sister’s approval to share this. This could perhaps suggest Princess Beatrice is more comfortable with Sienna being seen more publicly now she’s almost eighteen months old.

With King Charles’ coronation weekend looming it’s therefore at least possible we could see a glimpse of Sienna at some point. August (who is seven months older) made his public debut during the Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

He was brought to watch the Platinum Pageant and it was here that the first public pictures of him were taken looking adorable in a Union Jack patterned sweater. The coronation weekend will also feature multiple events including a Coronation Concert which admittedly might be too late for Sienna to attend, though she could be there briefly. At the Jubilee Concert, the Queen’s Paddington Bear video was shown that was child-friendly and who knows whether there could be a similar thing this time.

Alternatively, Sienna could just be seen out and about with Princess Beatrice during the celebrations, brought along to a coronation Big Lunch or appear in another picture shared with fans like Princess Eugenie’s behind-the-scenes photo with August last year.

It’s also possible that even if Princess Beatrice’s daughter doesn’t appear at all over the coronation weekend we could still start to see more of Sienna now the first picture has been posted. Princess Beatrice might potentially wish to share a photo of her to mark her 2nd birthday in September or other special occasions.

Regardless of exactly when it happens, though, Princess Eugenie's photo of Sienna does seem to suggest that her niece's royal debut is edging closer.