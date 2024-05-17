Queen Mary of Denmark nails outdoorsy chic in edgy utility pants, puffy gilet and sturdy walking boots
Queen Mary of Denmark's practical outdoors outfit is the perfect spring-ready camping look
Practicality has never looked so chic, with Queen Mary stepping out in utility pants, an outdoorsy gilet and a pair of walking boots for a recent royal engagement.
When building a summer capsule wardrobe, you really want to look for more versatile pieces that can transition from occasion to occasion seamlessly, especially if you're big on the outdoors. Outfits that allow you to head out into nature in the day while you soak up sunshine and still fit in with the stylish pub goers later in the evening are ideal if you love pulling on your best walking boots and hitting the countryside.
That's why we're loving Queen Mary of Denmark's latest look that perfectly meshes practicality with stylishness.
Replicate Queen Mary's Outdoorsy Look
While Queen Mary's navy blue gilet was a limited edition release, the same style is available year-round in black, white and beige. With a high neck and feminine cut, you don't have to sacrifice style to keep warm with this padded piece.
With a flattering high rise waist and straight-leg fit, these trousers are a practical wardrobe staple. Dress them up with a flattering t-shirt and pair of white trainers, or, like Queen Mary, lean into the outdoorsy look with walking boots and a gilet.
Mary's Exact Boots
Get them while you still can! Queen Mary's go-to walking boots are selling quickly and, with them being on the brand's outlet site already, it's unlikely they'll come back into stock when they're sold out.
A creamy puffed gilet is a gorgeous way to keep warm and stay stylish during outdoor adventures on slightly chillier summer days. We love this bargain piece from Mango.
A total bargain buy, these Berghaus hiking boots are sturdy, waterproof and stylish - and royal-approved! The Princess of Wales is known to love these.
Visiting Ulsrudvann in Ostmarka, a place of particular natural beauty that prides itself on conserving nature and biodiversity as well as being a place for city-dwellers to get into nature, Mary opted for an appropriately outdoorsy look.
Pairing a Moncler padded navy gilet (one of the best summer coat options) with a pair of muted green utility trousers, the royal kept her outfit simple with a black long-sleeve top and black hiking boots. But while the look was laid back and subtle, the impeccable fit of each of her pieces, especially the flattering straight-leg utility trousers, elevated the outfit into one just as chic as it was practical.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
Further adding some flair to her outfit, Mary kept her hair down, styling it with a loose curl to add some texture and frame her face.
Her makeup was similarly minimal. Perfecting the no make-up make-up look, her skin looked impossibly dewy and bronzed with just a slight contouring eyeshadow look on her lids. A berry-pink, long-lasting lipstick finished the look.
-
-
-
