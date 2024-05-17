Queen Mary of Denmark nails outdoorsy chic in edgy utility pants, puffy gilet and sturdy walking boots

Practicality has never looked so chic, with Queen Mary stepping out in utility pants, an outdoorsy gilet and a pair of walking boots for a recent royal engagement.

When building a summer capsule wardrobe, you really want to look for more versatile pieces that can transition from occasion to occasion seamlessly, especially if you're big on the outdoors. Outfits that allow you to head out into nature in the day while you soak up sunshine and still fit in with the stylish pub goers later in the evening are ideal if you love pulling on your best walking boots and hitting the countryside.

That's why we're loving Queen Mary of Denmark's latest look that perfectly meshes practicality with stylishness.

Replicate Queen Mary's Outdoorsy Look

Visiting Ulsrudvann in Ostmarka, a place of particular natural beauty that prides itself on conserving nature and biodiversity as well as being a place for city-dwellers to get into nature, Mary opted for an appropriately outdoorsy look.

Pairing a Moncler padded navy gilet (one of the best summer coat options) with a pair of muted green utility trousers, the royal kept her outfit simple with a black long-sleeve top and black hiking boots. But while the look was laid back and subtle, the impeccable fit of each of her pieces, especially the flattering straight-leg utility trousers, elevated the outfit into one just as chic as it was practical.

Further adding some flair to her outfit, Mary kept her hair down, styling it with a loose curl to add some texture and frame her face.

Her makeup was similarly minimal. Perfecting the no make-up make-up look, her skin looked impossibly dewy and bronzed with just a slight contouring eyeshadow look on her lids. A berry-pink, long-lasting lipstick finished the look.