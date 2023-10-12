Princess Anne's favourite perfume is a 'sensual' scent she's been loyal to for years

Princess Anne's favourite perfume - Princess Anne, Princess Royal represents Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 10, 2021 in Camberley, England.
Looking to elevate your scent collection? Well, Princess Anne's perfume of choice could be the answer, thanks to its timeless blend of warm and floral notes.

When it comes to selecting one of the best perfumes for women, often relying on a celebrity recommendation is a good way to go, or better yet, the royal stamp of approval.  Kate Middleton's favourite perfume, for instance, is as elegant as they come - what with being one of the best Jo Malone perfumes and all - but it's actually Princess Anne's signature scent that has us reaching for our purses.

Indeed, the Princess Royal is said to be a loyal fan of a certain Hermès perfume, whose aroma fits all the requirements of a luxury autumn fragrance...

What perfume does Princess Anne wear?

Though Princess Anne's style is often what catches our eye - case and point, her snazzy sunglasses - and her love of red accents in her wardrobe (which is a huge 2023 colour fashion trend right now), it turns out she also knows a thing or two about luxury scents. So what perfume does Princess Anne wear, you ask?

It's widely reported that Anne has been a faithful wearer of Hermès Calèche for years now...

HERMÈS Calèche Eau de ToilettePrincess Anne's go-to
Hermès Calèche Eau de toilette

RRP: From £102 for 50 fl oz | With warm and floral notes of iris, rose, jasmine, aldehyde, woods and ylang-ylang, this scent is said to be Princess Anne's signature.

Hermes Calèche Soie de Parfum eau de parfumEau de parfum
Hermès Calèche Soie de Parfum

RRP: From £119 for 50 fl oz | With refined and standout notes of aldehyde, rose and sandalwood this scent is a more intense option, for those who prefer long-lasting perfumes.

Created in 1961, this fragrance is truly timeless and as Hermèsexplains, the name 'Calèche' actually echoes the horse-drawn carriages that feature in the fashion house's iconic emblem. This could be a contributing factor to Princess Anne's attachment to this scent, being that her late father, Prince Philip famously owned horse-drawn carriages - though this is of course, speculative.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears a blue hat and smiles as she attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The scent itself is described as being both 'warm and sensual' and features a blend of aldehyde, woods and ylang-ylang with soft, floral hints of rose, jasmine and iris. These perfume notes are perfectly versatile, meaning you can really spritz this scent all year round, which is no doubt why it's been Princess Anne's go-to for so long.

If you happen to already be a fan of this Hermès number or are perhaps seeking a few more royal-approved colognes, Meghan Markle's favourite perfume is also said to be a Jo Malone scent - Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell, to be exact. 

