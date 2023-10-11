Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses make a comeback for special visit - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this iconic accessory!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses made an epic comeback in France - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this wardrobe staple!

For many fashion fans once you’ve found the best sunglasses for your budget and face shape it’s only natural that they become your go-to shades and the Princess Royal found her ultimate sunglasses far longer ago than you might think. Known for her practical approach to dressing, the humble scarf might be the accessory Princess Anne relies on most often all year round but her sunglasses are a close second. She has a few pairs on rotation but Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses from Adidas are instantly recognisable and they’ve just had another outing.

(Image credit: Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Adidas Sp0016 Sunglasses| £148.36 at Amazon With a sporty design and sleek white frames, these sunglasses can help you channel your inner Princess Anne at home. These would make a brilliantly practical addition to your summer wardrobe.

Having been Patron of Scottish Rugby Union for over three decades, it’s no surprise that the Princess Royal was in France to cheer the Scottish national team on in person in their Rugby World Cup match against Ireland on 7th October. The King’s sister was pictured wearing her distinctive white Adidas sunglasses in the stands.

They appear to be the Adidas Sp0016 women’s sunglasses with the white arms and slightly amber-toned lenses. They’re described as being great for running, although the Princess Royal typically uses them purely for eye protection for appearances and engagements on sunny days. And she’s been doing so for quite some time and fans might well be shocked to learn exactly how far back Princess Anne’s love of white Adidas sunglasses goes.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whilst they might not have been the exact same style, the Princess Royal was pictured wearing incredibly similar Adidas wrap-around sunglasses back in 2007. She was watching her daughter Zara compete in the Festival of British Evening at her Gatcombe Park home and wore the Adidas sunglasses with a casual summer look that also included a beige bucket hat.

Princess Anne then went on to be photographed wearing white Adidas sunglasses as she watched the Track Cycling event at the London 2012 Olympics with Lord Sebastian Coe, once again showcasing their sporty chic credentials. In recent years, though, the versatility of Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses has shone through.

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In 2016 she wore a pair with a bright red double-breasted coat for an appearance at Cheltenham Festival and after wearing them several more times in between, she paired them with an emerald green formal dress and hat for Royal Ascot 2021. The sunglasses added contrast here and were very much in-keeping with Princess Anne’s signature practical style.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her decision to wear white Adidas sunglasses to watch the rugby 16 years after she wore the virtually identical pair in 2007 shows how much she loves these iconic shades. It seems they still work with her wardrobe favourites no matter the occasion (outside of official state events, of course!) and stand the test of time. And given how much she wears them all year round on bright days it’s likely Princess Anne’s snazzy shades will continue to make appearances for many more years to come.