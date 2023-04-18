Princess Anne stuns in bold red jacket but it's the intriguing neckline that really caught our eye

Princess Anne looked as stylish as ever as she sported a collarless red jacket to attend Kelso Racecourse in Scotland on Monday 17 April.

Princess Anne wore the perfect spring staple in the shape of a timeless red jacket to attend the Scottish race day.

You can get your hands on a jacket just like Princess Anne's for under $40.

From her chic white coat to her sharp red and navy suit, Princess Anne has been a hit in the Royal Family style stakes recently.

And for an appearance at Kelso Races on Monday, April 17, the Princess Royal didn't disappoint as she looked super elegant in a red collarless jacket.

Princess Anne teamed the red jacket with the stylish accessory she always uses to look polished - a silk scarf. Thanks to the jacket's collarless style, the colorful silk scarf worked perfectly to add another dimension to the look.

She teamed the jacket and scarf combo with a brown skirt, her beloved horse brooch, a pair of black gloves, and black suede boots, which featured a long zipper up the side, complete with a matching clutch bag.

(opens in new tab) Solid Single Breasted Shoulder Pad Coat $39.76 (£31.99) | SHEIN (opens in new tab) Get Princess Anne's style with this similar red jacket, complete with the collarless style Princess Anne favours. This coat also features metallic gold buttons down the front.

This isn't the first time the Princess Royal has worn this red jacket. Proving she's a fan of timeless fashion, Princess Anne wore this jacket back in 2013 to present Afghanistan Operational Medals to troops of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Task Force.

Again, she teamed the jacket with her trademark silk scarf around her neck, but this time she teamed the outfit with a burgundy skirt, nude tights, and black court heels.

Princess Anne showed off her elegant style again for the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service at Windsor.

While the Royal Family all looked dressed to the nines, it was Princess Anne's effortless style that truly stole the show. The Princess wore a bright white warm coat with large buttons as the centerpiece of her look.

This warm yet light material was the perfect look for the sunny April morning in Windsor. The Princess was perfectly accessorized with a navy hat, navy gloves, navy shoes, and a blue and white silk scarf that slightly poked out from underneath her coat collar.

Tucking in her scarves is something Princess Anne, who is 16th in the royal line of succession, has done many times in the past too. Sometimes she’s even used them as a simple backdrop on which to pin brooches as she did during a visit to East Midlands International Airport in 1986. Here her gold horse brooch was made all the more visible against her vibrant scarlet scarf.