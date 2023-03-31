Princess Anne rewears sweet accessory with special nod to her shared passion with the late Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne's horse brooch was the star of the show as the royal whipped out a favorite accessory for a royal engagement.

On Thursday, the Princess braved the rainy weather as she attended Taunton Racecourse.

The Princess Royal showed her full support and even matched her accessories to the day's event.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle wins prestigious award for major career move as she thanks women on her team for 'success'.

On Thursday, the Princess Royal was snapped in Somerset at the Injured Jockeys Fund Maiden Hurdle Race at Taunton Racecourse on March 30. For this horse-themed event, the Princess again wrapped up warmly and chose to wear a classic piece of jewelry that she has worn for a number of royal engagements.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal has been snapped in this brooch for several major royal engagements over the past few years and was even snapped wearing this exact item on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day back in 2011.

This is a special piece to the Princess that pays homage to her love of horses and equestrian sports - a passion that was also shared by her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Anne's passion for horses continued to be showcased this week as the Princess then attended a royal engagement in some stables in Birmingham on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, the busy working royal attended two royal engagements in Birmingham as she braved the constant downpour for these outdoor visits. The Princess is a lover of horses, and as part of her role as the Vice Patron for the British Horse Society, she visited Summerfield Stables and chatted with horse riders and staff members.

The Princess wrapped up warmly and opted to wear a long dark raincoat for this outdoor engagement. The Princess matched this dark raincoat with a bowler hat made from a similar waterproof fabric.

To jazz up this dark look, the Princess wore a colorful scarf around her neck with colors of red, white, gold, and navy, peeking through the Princess' neck collar. This has become the royal's go-to signature look and is a clever way to add a splash of color to an outfit, while also ensuring that it remains suitably warm and weather appropriate.

(opens in new tab) Outback Full Length Waterproof Raincoat - Nightshade, (£85.00) $130.00 | Lighthouse (opens in new tab) A bestselling full-length waterproof coat combines the classic country heritage look with a fresh, modern design. Highly waterproof and windproof, the Outback blends elegance with functional features, essential to an outdoors lifestyle. The cape, walking leg straps and detachable hood will keep you dry and protected on blustery, stormy days, with the rich cotton checked lining adding a warm, cozy feel

Also on Friday, while still in the West Midlands, the Princess then opened Ammo and Company Limited's New Headquarters at Gravelly Industrial Park. It seems she had a rather busy day, which is only concluding the end of a busy week as the Princess has dotted around the country attending royal engagements.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, March 28, Princess Anne embodied Kate Middleton's chic style in a glittering gown and long black gloves for a glitzy event in London. Earlier that day the Princess had been attending royal engagements in Suffolk so had to travel down to London for just the evening.

(Image credit: IFR Awards)

While in Suffolk, Princess Anne showed off her 'high-class tailoring' in a recycled khaki coat and leather gloves. This was worlds away from her glammed-up evening look, and showed the Princess' ability to master a quick change and rally her energy so she can keep attending engagements from morning until night.