Princess Anne embodies Kate Middleton's chic style in glittering gown and long black gloves for glitzy event

Princess Anne was inspired by Kate Middleton's style as she wore a glittering sequin gown for the IFR (International Financing Review) Awards dinner in London at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Princess Anne looked incredibly chic on Tuesday, March 28, as she arrived at the IFR Awards Dinner.

The Princess wore a beautiful sparkling green gown that she paired with black long gloves.

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, attended the IFR Awards dinner (opens in new tab) in London on Tuesday night. As the royal patron of Save the Children, the Princess Royal was invited to the awards and made a speech about the banking community's support of this charity that is so close to her heart.

(Image credit: IFR Awards)

The Princess looked incredible at this event as she wore a sparkling gown covered in sequins for this black-tie engagement. Typically, the Princess is best known for her relaxed style and her practical and functional taste in clothing. However, at this event, the Princess opted to wear something rather glamorous - and seemingly inspired by a fellow royal.

(Image credit: IFR Awards )

Anne wore a green sequined gown that shimmered in the spotlights. This dress drew a parallel with some of the gowns that the Princess of Wales has worn in the past, notably her Vampire's Wife green gown that she loved so much, she had it incorporated into her first official joint portrait with Prince William.

Princess Anne's stunning gown also bore a resemblance to another green shimmering Jenny Packham dress Kate wore on the red carpet for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another style tip that seemed to be borrowed from Princess Catherine was Anne's choice of gloves. While the Princess Royal took off the gloves later in the evening, she arrived at the event in a pair of long gloves that passed her elbows and sat on her upper arm.This was the perfect choice of gloves for the breezy March weather that is still relatively cool in London at the moment.

This was also another style tip that the Princess appeared to borrow from Catherine who also has been snapped in long black gloves for formal engagements.

(Image credit: John Phillips/BAFTA / Contributor / Getty Images)

Last month, Kate Middleton wore bargain Zara earrings and upcycled a 2019 Alexander McQueen dress for the BAFTAs, The Princess created a monochrome black and white look by adding glamorous elbow-length black gloves to her white dress and gave the fabulous Alexander McQueen gown a new lease of life.

The bold contrast was the perfect way to add some chic glamour to this look. It was also a subtle way that the Princess could ensure that her arms were warm while she wore this sleeveless gown.

This genius fashion move was obviously appreciated by Princess Anne as she replicated the Princess' glove look perfectly at the IFR Awards.