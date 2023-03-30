Sarah Ferguson reflects on 'wise but terrifying' Prince Philip decades after alleged fall out

Sarah Ferguson has revealed details of her relationship with 'terrifying' Prince Philip, who she is alleged to have fallen out with many years ago.

According to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, Sarah Ferguson reportedly did not exchange a single word with the Duke of Edinburgh following her divorce from Prince Andrew back in 1996, but remained on close terms with the Queen.

Now, in a new interview with Alan Carr on his podcast, Life’s a Beach, to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie has opened up about the late Duke of Edinburgh and how she found him scary at times.

She said, "You had to be on your best. If you asked a silly comment, you certainly were told it was a silly comment. Terrifying. [He'd say] 'Why are you asking me that? I do it everyday, why are you asking me that?' and then you’d lose all your confidence. 'Did you go driving today?' 'Car or horse?' 'Oh, God, sorry. Yes.'"

(Image credit: Getty)

She also added that Prince Philip used to say, "You’ve got to be electable but never elected" to which Sarah said, "Nice. Resonates, right?"

Fergie also opened up about her close friendship with Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car accident in Paris back in 1997.

She said, "I miss her humor… there is no other person who makes me laugh more than her, she just was so funny. There is nobody else, and I’ve known her since I was 14, absolutely loved everything about her.

"When you think about the Queen, I feel very emotional and want to cry. When I think about her, I smile and I laugh because she was so funny, and because she’s with me so she’s not gone, so I don’t miss her… I absolutely love her and she would be so proud of her grandchildren. We’d have a granny-off."

(Image credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Speaking about how she feels "authentic" since the death of Queen Elizabeth, Sarah has said, "I feel liberated. I don't know whether it's the Queen passing that makes me think I can now openly say what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody. I'm really, truly authentic Sarah now."

Sarah also recently spoke about her plans for King Charles's coronation ceremony. When asked if she'll be attending the coronation of King Charles, she revealed that invitations haven't been sent yet. "If not, I'll have a cup of tea and a coronation chicken sandwich... and sausage rolls!" she joked.

Speaking fondly of the monarch, she added that she "wishes him well" as he prepares to take his place as the new monarch of England.

"I've always adored him, all my life," Sarah said. "I believe that he is an extraordinary person."