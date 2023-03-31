Meghan Markle wins prestigious award for major career move as she thanks women on her team for 'success'

It has been announced that Meghan Markle has won an award for her work on her podcast that she launched just last year.

In 2022, the Duchess of Sussex launched a podcast titled Archetypes.

The podcast has now won a Gracie Award as the Duchess is named the top Entertainment Podcast Host.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex had won a Gracie Award. The Gracie Awards were established in 1975, and shine a light on the women in media who are creating exceptional content. The Duchess won the award for 'Entertainment Podcast Host.'

Meghan spoke about what a huge honor this award was as she thanked her co-workers and pointed out that her team mostly comprises of women. "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week," said Meghan.

This was posted on Archewell (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's website about their charitable endeavors and personal projects.

According to the Archewell website, "Archetypes debuted at Number 1 in The US, UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, and topped the charts as the Number 1 podcast in 47 countries."

The Duchess of Sussex secured a number of famous faces to appear on her show and talk about some of the stereotypes and labels that are still holding women back today. A-listers that appeared on this podcast included; Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, and Paris Hilton.

Every week, Meghan spoke to new guests about a different topic and several revelations were revealed about Meghan and her guests. In one episode, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mom, made a surprise cameo on her podcast revealing the quirky secret code the pair share. In another, the subject of weddings was approached and Meghan Markle confessed she wanted a 'Swan Lake' wedding with a 'poofy' dress before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

In another episode, Lisa Ling slammed the 'insidious headlines' about Meghan Markle as she said, "She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines."

The show was hugely popular, and in November 2022, it was rumored that Meghan Markle wanted Kate Middleton as a guest on her podcast. Of course, it is unclear if the Princess of Wales would be willing to appear on a show with Meghan, given their reported friction, but she has previously made time to guest star in other podcasts - so perhaps this isn't a completely crazy idea for season two of Archetypes!