The real reason Princess Catherine and Prince William aren't back to royal duties yet

Princess Catherine and Prince William have been enjoying an extended break from royal duties, and there's a sweet reason they're not back to work yet.

Princess Catherine and Prince William have been taking time off to spend with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But while the Easter holidays are over, Kate and William aren't back to work on royal duties yet.

It's been several weeks since the Prince and Princess of Wales have been seen carrying out official royal duties.

The couple stepped out in Windsor for the Easter Sunday church service, but other than that, they cleared their diaries to spend the school Easter holidays with their three young children.

Prince William was last seen on official royal duties on March 23, during a visit to Poland, when he met with groups of Ukrainian refugees. Meanwhile, Kate was last seen on duty on March 21, when she hosted the inaugural meeting of the new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in London.

But while the Easter holidays are over for most people, Kate and William still aren't back at work because their children's school, Lambrook School, is still on its Easter break.

The summer term at the private co-ed prep school - where the Wales children started in September 2022 after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage - doesn’t start until April 19.

This means that William and Kate still have another day to enjoy some family time with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate has previously spoken about how important it is to spend time as a family, so it's no wonder she and Prince William have made sure to spend the entire Easter break with their children.

She has said, "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

It's no wonder the Wales family wants to enjoy some downtime, as the royals have a busy period coming up with the Coronation of King Charles coming up on May 6.

While the entire family will be involved in the ceremony, Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne in the royal line of succession, has a huge role on the day.

A post from the Royal Family revealed the pivotal role that Prince George will play in the King's coronation, acting as a Page of Honour for his grandfather, King Charles.

The Prince is the youngest of the pages at the coronation and the only one of the boys to not have reached double digits. He is also the most famous of the pages and therefore can expect the most media attention on the day of the ceremony - something mom Kate is said to be 'concerned' about.