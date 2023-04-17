The sign Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte are super alike - and we're not talking about their appearance

Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte are alike in terms of their sometimes sassy personalities as evidenced by two public incidents, which occurred decades apart. If this indication of their shared attitudes is anything to go by - the future is bright for Princess Charlotte, who's likely to become as popular as her great aunt.

Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte are alike when it comes to voicing their distaste towards photographers.

Though decades and generations apart, the two female members of the Royal Family had no problem telling the people taking photos what's what.

Even if you're not regarded as the hardest working royal, being a Princess doesn't appear to be quite as much fun and games as fairy tales may make it seem. Just ask two of the main females in the Royal Family and you'll see precisely why Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte are alike.

It seems as though both share a disdain for having their photograph taken or, at the very least, aren't fans of the press photographers that attend nearly all of their important family events.

Who could forget Princess Anne's 'naff off' incident when the royal, usually known for her stiff upper lip persona, had a few choice words for those eager to catch a snap.

On the day in question in 1982, the most popular royal and former Olympian fell off her horse at the water jump during the cross-country equestrian event at the Badminton Horse Trials. The unfortunate incident was caught on camera, but it was the royal's less-than-savory language that's remembered over the fall.

It was reported that she told the press to 'naff off' but in actual fact, per the Daily Express, (opens in new tab) photographer Ashley Walton revealed a slightly different version of events that may actually be more shocking.

“The truth is, we made up the ‘naff’ word to cover up another word," he revealed. “I think that might have been in the conversation, but there were a lot of other ‘f off’ words at the time.”

Before you clutch your pearls and fall off your seat, worry thee not - young Princess Charlotte did not drop an 'f' word at photographers. She did, however, let it be known that she didn't want them in her business.

Back in July 2018, on the day of her younger brother Prince Louis' christening, then three-year-old Princess Charlotte had no problem sharing her feelings on those pointing flashbulbs and cameras in her direction.

"He's not coming" Princess Charlotte said looking at the cameras as she left Prince Louis’ #RoyalChristening. She clearly wasn't up for sharing any of her little brothers' cake at the after-party (even if it was a 7-year old tier from Mum & Dad’s wedding) 🎂 pic.twitter.com/bnzou9If61July 9, 2018 See more

While departing the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace, following the ceremony, the young Princess was holding her dad Prince William's hand when she stared at one photographer in particular and let them know they were not welcome. The Princess said firmly, "he's not coming," in an unforgettable moment that her dad couldn't help but chuckle at.