Kate Middleton's heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing 'overwhelming scrutiny' at coronation
Kate Middleton allegedly has concerns about her son Prince George possibly undertaking an official role at King Charles’ coronation
Kate Middleton reportedly has heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing “overwhelming scrutiny” at coronation.
- It’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales’ eldest child Prince George could potentially have a special role at the King’s coronation.
- However, royal sources have alleged that Prince William and Princess Kate would only be keen for this if he doesn’t face too much “scrutiny”.
King Charles’ coronation day is drawing ever closer and although plenty of the details have now been confirmed, including a concert at Windsor Castle and Queen Camilla’s coronation crown, there’s still so much we don’t yet know. This includes which members of the immediate and extended Royal Family will definitely be there. At the moment it’s not even certain whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly back to the UK for it, though if they do we could see Meghan Markle wear two crowns for the occasion.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend and it would also make sense for Prince George - who is second in the royal line of succession - to join them. But now Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns for him facing “scrutiny” have been reported.
According to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), whilst Prince George could possibly be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly have a condition. The publication reported that royal sources have claimed that whilst the King and Queen Consort are apparently “eager” for Prince George to have a role, his parents are supposedly only keen if he isn’t subjected to “overwhelming scrutiny”.
Prince George will still be 9 years old on the coronation day and with people around the world watching at home, not to mention plenty of fans likely to be lining the streets, it would be quite a major moment for him. The Prince and Princess of Wales are known to prefer keeping a high level of privacy for all of their children and only release a few select pictures of them throughout the year.
Though given Prince George will be King one day, he has started to be introduced gently to public life, attending the Jubilee events as well as special sporting events like Wimbledon 2022 and the Euros 2020 final.
Getting candid with the publication, royal historian and author of Coronation: The Crowning of Elizabeth II, Hugo Vickers expressed his belief that if Prince George were to get a role it would be a choice full of “symbolism”.
“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” he said. “It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”
If Prince George does end up having a key role then this would be a departure from tradition as King Charles was a spectator at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.
The claims of Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns about scrutiny come a few months after royal expert Duncan Larcombe opened up to OK! (opens in new tab) about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach to parenting and expressed his belief that they “wouldn’t let” their children appear in public “if they had a choice”.
Stating that they don’t, Duncan went on to suggest that the royal parents could be taking inspiration from Michael and Carole Middleton.
“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” he declared.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
