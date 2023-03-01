Kate Middleton's heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing 'overwhelming scrutiny' at coronation

Kate Middleton allegedly has concerns about her son Prince George possibly undertaking an official role at King Charles’ coronation

Kate Middleton's heartbreaking concerns for Prince George explained. Seen here together attending the Men's Singles Final
Kate Middleton reportedly has heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing “overwhelming scrutiny” at coronation. 

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing ever closer and although plenty of the details have now been confirmed, including a concert at Windsor Castle and Queen Camilla’s coronation crown, there’s still so much we don’t yet know. This includes which members of the immediate and extended Royal Family will definitely be there. At the moment it’s not even certain whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly back to the UK for it, though if they do we could see Meghan Markle wear two crowns for the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend and it would also make sense for Prince George - who is second in the royal line of succession - to join them. But now Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns for him facing “scrutiny” have been reported. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Prince George prior to a Guinness Six Nations Rugby match

According to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), whilst Prince George could possibly be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly have a condition. The publication reported that royal sources have claimed that whilst the King and Queen Consort are apparently “eager” for Prince George to have a role, his parents are supposedly only keen if he isn’t subjected to “overwhelming scrutiny”.

Prince George will still be 9 years old on the coronation day and with people around the world watching at home, not to mention plenty of fans likely to be lining the streets, it would be quite a major moment for him. The Prince and Princess of Wales are known to prefer keeping a high level of privacy for all of their children and only release a few select pictures of them throughout the year.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrate the win in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16

Though given Prince George will be King one day, he has started to be introduced gently to public life, attending the Jubilee events as well as special sporting events like Wimbledon 2022 and the Euros 2020 final.  

Getting candid with the publication, royal historian and author of Coronation: The Crowning of Elizabeth II, Hugo Vickers expressed his belief that if Prince George were to get a role it would be a choice full of “symbolism”. 

“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” he said. “It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.” 

If Prince George does end up having a key role then this would be a departure from tradition as King Charles was a spectator at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School

The claims of Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns about scrutiny come a few months after royal expert Duncan Larcombe opened up to OK! (opens in new tab) about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach to parenting and expressed his belief that they “wouldn’t let” their children appear in public “if they had a choice”. 

Stating that they don’t, Duncan went on to suggest that the royal parents could be taking inspiration from Michael and Carole Middleton. 

“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” he declared.

