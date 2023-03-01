Kate Middleton's heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing 'overwhelming scrutiny' at coronation

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton reportedly has heartbreaking concerns for Prince George facing “overwhelming scrutiny” at coronation.

It’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales’ eldest child Prince George could potentially have a special role at the King’s coronation.

However, royal sources have alleged that Prince William and Princess Kate would only be keen for this if he doesn’t face too much “scrutiny”.

King Charles’ coronation day is drawing ever closer and although plenty of the details have now been confirmed, including a concert at Windsor Castle and Queen Camilla’s coronation crown, there’s still so much we don’t yet know. This includes which members of the immediate and extended Royal Family will definitely be there. At the moment it’s not even certain whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly back to the UK for it, though if they do we could see Meghan Markle wear two crowns for the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend and it would also make sense for Prince George - who is second in the royal line of succession - to join them. But now Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns for him facing “scrutiny” have been reported.

(Image credit: Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

According to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), whilst Prince George could possibly be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly have a condition. The publication reported that royal sources have claimed that whilst the King and Queen Consort are apparently “eager” for Prince George to have a role, his parents are supposedly only keen if he isn’t subjected to “overwhelming scrutiny”.

Prince George will still be 9 years old on the coronation day and with people around the world watching at home, not to mention plenty of fans likely to be lining the streets, it would be quite a major moment for him. The Prince and Princess of Wales are known to prefer keeping a high level of privacy for all of their children and only release a few select pictures of them throughout the year.

(Image credit: Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Though given Prince George will be King one day, he has started to be introduced gently to public life, attending the Jubilee events as well as special sporting events like Wimbledon 2022 and the Euros 2020 final.

Getting candid with the publication, royal historian and author of Coronation: The Crowning of Elizabeth II, Hugo Vickers expressed his belief that if Prince George were to get a role it would be a choice full of “symbolism”.

“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” he said. “It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”

If Prince George does end up having a key role then this would be a departure from tradition as King Charles was a spectator at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

The claims of Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking concerns about scrutiny come a few months after royal expert Duncan Larcombe opened up to OK! (opens in new tab) about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach to parenting and expressed his belief that they “wouldn’t let” their children appear in public “if they had a choice”.

Stating that they don’t, Duncan went on to suggest that the royal parents could be taking inspiration from Michael and Carole Middleton.

“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” he declared.