Princess Charlotte copies mum Catherine in sweet moment you missed

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans when she copied her mum Princess Catherine at the Easter Sunday service with a ‘shy wave’ to the crowds.

Prince William and Princess Catherine stepped out with the senior royals on Sunday afternoon for a special Easter service at Windsor Castle.

And Princess Charlotte followed in her mum’s footsteps as she copied Kate when she gave a wave to the crowds nearby.

This royal news comes after King Charles broke royal protocol for his grandson Prince George.

(Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles and the senior royals attended the first Easter Sunday service since the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth this weekend.

But it was the Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte who caught the attention of royal fans when they shared a sweet moment outside Windsor castle.

As crowds greeted the royal family following the traditional service, Charlotte noticed her mum - who was wearing a bright blue dress - waving at spectators.

According to The Express, just moments later she copied her mother and did the exact same thing.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)



Fans were quick to notice the moment, with one writing on Twitter, "I love this! A mummy & Charlotte moment... so much love between them it's palpable."

"So adorable Princess Charlotte waits for The Princess of Wales to join her. Not without my mummy,” said another.

A third added, "William and Catherine are doing such a lovely job raising their children. So beautiful to see children show respect to adults."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance, along with Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales was wearing a Catherine Walker coat and matching pill-box hat, as well as a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude suede pumps and a stunning gold and blue set of earrings to complete the look.

(Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



Meanwhile William and George were wearing matching navy suits as they walked side-by-side outside Windsor Castle.

Prince Louis also attended the Easter service for the first time and was wearing a smart jacket and light blue shorts.

And Queen Camilla’s outfit was also significant as she wore a unity brooch worth $15,000 (£12,000).

The brooch has been worn on several important occasions, including on her first appearance as Queen Consort after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.



Luxury jewelry experts at Steven Stone previously told woman&home, “Studded with small diamonds, Camilla’s delicate knot brooch is a particularly poignant piece as it was the first brooch she wore as Queen Consort, the day after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The diamond studded gem bursts with symbolism as it’s fashioned into a knot – a shape that’s been associated with love, commitment, unity and unbreakable bonds for thousands of years.”