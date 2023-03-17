Princess Anne ups the ante with super-sharp red and navy suit, chic fedora and classic leather accessories

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne upped the ante with a super sharp red and navy suit, a matching fedora and leather accessories on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

As the hardest working royal of recent years, if anyone deserves a little time enjoying their hobbies it’s Princess Anne and rain or shine she's been attending Cheltenham Festival 2023. This annual four-day event has long been a firm favorite amongst the equestrians in the Royal Family. So much so that Princess Anne’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s legacy could be seen as she and her daughter Zara Tindall spent time there just as previous generations have.

All these public appearances have also meant multiple eye-catching outfits, including the one that saw Princess Anne give off Jamiroquai vibes with her fluffy hat. Her Cheltenham choices have certainly been bold and on March 17 Princess Anne upped the ante with a navy and red look complete with textured fedora.

Stepping out at Cheltenham Racecourse which is close to her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire, Princess Anne wore a blue and red tweed skirt suit. Just days after Princess Anne’s structured fedora and asymmetric coat wowed at the Commonwealth Day Service in London she chose to incorporate similar details into her recent outfit.

The jacket also featured an asymmetric neckline with the scarlet buttons adding a bold pop of color to the more subtle checked pattern of this cozy outerwear piece. Never fully dressed for these occasions without a hat, Princess Anne’s headpiece of choice on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival looked almost identical to her one from Commonwealth Day.

Crafted from what also appeared to be a textured felt material, the hat’s satin bow around the brim oozed low-key elegance. Accessories-wise the Princess Royal kept things classic with black leather calf-length boots, gloves and handbag, allowing the navy and red suit to do all the talking. Despite having worn Queen Elizabeth’s brooches before, the understated chic theme of Princess Anne’s outfit continued with her minimalist horse-shaped brooch pinned to her chic fedora hat.

This gold brooch couldn’t have been more perfect for one of the year’s most high profile equestrian events. Speaking previously to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), Diamond expert Maxwell Stone of jewelers Steven Stone expressed his belief that this brooch has two points of personal significance.

"The brooch is an incredibly fitting piece for the Princess for various reasons. Firstly, there's her passion for horses and her successful equestrian career,” he claimed. "Secondly, there's the symbolism associated with the image of a horse - a universal symbol of freedom without restraint, this is perfectly in keeping with Princess Anne's character."

Pairing classic leather accessories and this much-loved gold brooch with her bold red and navy suit and fedora, Princess Anne upped the ante for the final day of Cheltenham as she showcased her passion for all things equestrian.