Princess Anne gives off Jamiroquai vibes with outlandish hat that proves she is the ultimate style Queen of the Royal Family

Princess Anne gave off Jamiroquai vibes with an outlandish fluffy hat that proved she’s the ultimate style Queen of the Royal Family.

The Princess Royal stepped out in a fluffy black hat at Cheltenham on March 16 and it gave all the Jamiroquai vibes.

This isn’t the first time she’s worn this piece and Princess Anne is known for never shying away from making bold style choices.

From the accessory Princess Anne relies on to help her look polished to her flair for bringing back classic closet staples, the King’s sister knows how to make a fabulous fashion statement in her own unique way. Whilst members of the immediate and extended Royal Family typically opt for hats for special formal occasions like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, if there’s one thing the Princess Royal has proved it’s that hats are incredibly versatile.

From Princess Anne’s cozy trapper hat to her more extravagant creations for Garden Parties, hats of all varieties are her go-to.

This includes for Cheltenham Festival and this year Princess Anne gave off Jamiroquai vibes with a particularly eye-catching hat that showcased her style credentials. Braving the gloomy March weather at the races held near her Gatcombe Park home, Princess Anne’s fluffy black hat couldn’t have looked any more snuggly and warm.

Coming down right above her eyebrows this was no subtle fascinator like we’ve seen other royals wear over the years, but a truly statement headpiece. Its wide brim, dome-like design and textured fabric was similar to the hat Queen Consort Camilla wore to Cheltenham a day earlier.

It was also very reminiscent of another very iconic black fluffy hat worn by the singer Jay Kay from the 1990s band, Jamiroquai. The singer was known for this fashion-forward hat which he wore in the music video for their song Virtual Insanity.

Although the way Princess Anne gave off Jamiroquai vibes might not have been intentional on the senior royal’s part, her fondness for unique hats is equally iconic.

This choice certainly showcased how she’s the ultimate style Queen of the Royal Family as the Princess Royal, who is 16th in the royal line of succession, is famously no-nonsense when it comes to her clothing choices. Never afraid to experiment with bold colors and patterns, she frequently re-wears older outfits and goes her own way fashion-wise.

Princess Anne has often worn fluffy hats to Cheltenham, including a beige one worn in 2019 and a more tight-fitting brown one in 2020. Back in 2022, the Telegraph (opens in new tab)’s Fashion Director and royal style expert Bethan Holt expressed her opinion that the royal doesn’t give “two hoots” about what she wears but it still ends up “just right”.

“My bet is that Anne couldn’t actually give two hoots about what she wears, mostly preferring practicality over studied glamor,” Bethan explained. “She seems to approach her wardrobe with the same attitude that she does her public role; unshowy but determined to do everything just right.”

Given Princess Anne gave Jamiroquai vibes with her recent hat choice in the cooler weather, it could be seen that her love of “practicality” came shining through. And it certainly was “just right” and perfectly Princess Anne!