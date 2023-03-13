Princess Anne’s structured mint green fedora and teal asymmetric coat make serious statement at Commonwealth Day Service

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne’s structured mint green fedora and teal asymmetric coat have made a serious statement at the Commonwealth Day Service 2023.

Princess Anne opted for a beautiful mint green fedora hat and a coat with shades of teal and green for the Commonwealth Day Service 2023.

The King’s sister was amongst the senior royals in attendance and her look was refreshingly spring-toned choice whilst being practical for the cooler weather.

Princess Anne was one of the senior royals who attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13. This annual occasion celebrates and pays tribute to the 54 commonwealth member states and this year's service saw King Charles deliver his first Commonwealth Day message as monarch. This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future and the King was joined by the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for the occasion.

And whilst Princess Anne’s cozy trapper hat caught our eye earlier this year, her love of hats has been expressed in a very different way at the 2023 Commonwealth Day service. Here Princess Anne’s structured mint green fedora and teal coat were the perfect choice for a stylish spring-time look.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Although the spring equinox 2023 is fast approaching, the weather in London was breezy and chilly on Commonwealth Day, inspiring a practical yet elegant choice from the Princess Royal. Crafted from a textured material, her refreshing green fedora featured a coordinating velvet ribbon around the brim to give it a glamorous edge.

(opens in new tab) Shonahh Wool Fedora | $77/£65 | Ted Baker (opens in new tab) Versatile and classic, this wool fedora can help you recreate Princess Anne's look at home. Whilst she went for a pastel hat, this black option will go with so much and features chain link details that elevate this subtle staple with additional glamor.

Princess Anne wrapped up warm and kept the cool-toned green theme going with her teal and gray patterned coat. This featured an asymmetric wrap design with statement green-blue buttons securing it in place down the left-hand side.

Featuring complimentary shades of gray, teal and lighter green in a geometric-style pattern, it worked perfectly with Princess Anne’s structured mint green fedora.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty images)

Although Princess Anne’s cream handbag in New Zealand really wowed with its retro 80s style, for this event she opted for a classic black shoulder bag that matched her black gloves and knee-length black boots and was worn - as we often see from the Princess Royal - held under her arm. Her jewelry was just as understated, with simple gold drop earrings featuring a diamond shaped motif and a brooch in what appeared to be a stylized rose shape, with a lilac stone set into it.

Effortlessly elegant and far less jewel-encrusted than many of Queen Elizabeth’s brooches we’ve seen over the years, this was worn pinned at the center of her coat collar to give additional glamor to the green-toned outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Anne’s mint green hat isn’t the only fedora we’ve seen the King’s sister reach for in recent years. She previously wore a vibrant violet one with an elaborate feather-style adornment for a service to commemorate Anzac Day in 2021 and an equally bold turquoise fedora for the 2018 Easter Service. It seems to be a popular style for the Princess Royal and her pastel choice for Commonwealth Day is perhaps a nod to the season.