Princess Anne in hospital with 'minor injuries' and concussion after incident at royal estate

The Princess Royal is currently in hospital after an incident at her Gatcombe Park home, Buckingham Palace has confirmed

Princess Anne has been admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after an incident at her royal estate, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Princess Royal is currently in hospital after sustaining minor injuries and concussion at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire. As reported by the BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed this news on 24th June and added that she is expected to make a full and swift recovery. She is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure for observation” and King Charles has been kept “closely informed” about his sister’s health.

He “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery”, the statement continued.

It’s not known what the cause of Princess Anne’s injuries was.

