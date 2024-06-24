Princess Anne in hospital with 'minor injuries' and concussion after incident at royal estate
The Princess Royal is currently in hospital after an incident at her Gatcombe Park home, Buckingham Palace has confirmed
Princess Anne has been admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after an incident at her royal estate, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Princess Royal is currently in hospital after sustaining minor injuries and concussion at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire. As reported by the BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed this news on 24th June and added that she is expected to make a full and swift recovery. She is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure for observation” and King Charles has been kept “closely informed” about his sister’s health.
He “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery”, the statement continued.
It’s not known what the cause of Princess Anne’s injuries was.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Gabby Logan's "grown up dress" is effortlessly chic and perfect for wedding season
Her navy blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham is the epitome of elegance
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eva Longoria just wore the most incredible shimmering black gown at Vogue World - and now we're taking notes on glam styling
She opted for minimal accessories to really let her gown do the talking
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
32 touching moments between Princess Anne and Zara Tindall
The Princess Royal and her only daughter, Zara Tindall, share a love of sports, but it goes far beyond that as these photos prove
By Jack Slater Published
-
This Longchamp tote lookalike that's just like Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's favourite is a bargain buy that'll serve you all year round
The Princess of Wales and Princess Anne are huge fans of the classic Longchamp Le Pliage and this timeless alternative is so affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s flower power dress and voluminous up-do combination proves you should never be afraid of going bold
Princess Anne went all-out for a special evening event in 1973 with a vibrant floral gown and a glamorous updo
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What happened to Jim Beaton and was Princess Anne really almost kidnapped? Former protection officer speaks out 50 years on
You might be wondering what happened to Jim Beaton as Princess Anne's former protection officer reflects upon a terrifying royal incident
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne putting royal duties first following King's cancer diagnosis as she misses special occasion
Princess Anne has showcased her commitment to her duties as she missed out on a special personal occasion to undertake a royal tour
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Forget Princess Anne's Longchamp, it's her timeless brown leather satchel we're shopping right now
Princess Anne's leather satchel might be our new favourite bag of hers as she proved pared-back design and neutral colours are the way to go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does Princess Anne have security? The huge privilege she's denied as Princess Royal - but William and Kate have
Princess Anne is denied a security privilege that the Prince and Princess of Wales have - despite being such a prominent senior royal
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 times Princess Anne was everyone's hero - from making history to hilarious, no-nonsense quotes
The Princess Royal is one of the hardest working (and most popular) members of the Royal Family - and these moments prove why
By Jack Slater Published