King Charles gifted touching present and the new Royal Family member is 'settling in well'

King Charles has been gifted his first horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who gifted the late Queen Elizabeth eight horses during her reign.

His Majesty was said to be "pleased" as he was gifted Noble, who was part of 90 public performances. The King may even be seen riding her during public appearances, such as Trooping the Colour.

Noble arrived at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace earlier in the week, and the Palace said that the new arrival was "settling in well."

The horse is the first gifted to King Charles by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who gifted Queen Elizabeth with eight horses during her reign. Her Majesty's first horse, Burmese, was gifted to her back in 1969 and she rode the horse at Trooping the Colour for an impressive 18 years.

(Image credit: Getty)

Other horses gifted to the late monarch included Centenial, James, George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Kluane and Darby. All the horses were gifted on significant anniversaries for either the force or the Queen.

The relationship between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the monarchy dates back to 1904, when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

Four members of the force rode horses gifted to the late Queen last year at her funeral procession. And the Queen's pony, Emma, played played a poignant part in the late monarch's funeral proceedings, wearing one of Her Majesty's headscarves draped across her back in a moving tribute.

(Image credit: Getty)

King Charles also dished out a gift of his own last week in the form of new royal titles, when he made his younger brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday. This means that Sophie Wessex is now the Duchess of Edinburgh.

After months of speculation about whether they’d receive these prestigious titles, it was confirmed on March 10 in a special Royal Family Twitter post. "Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today! The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday,” the caption declared alongside a sweet snap of the King’s youngest brother beaming.

King Charles has also granted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, the use of Prince and Princess titles. As the grandchildren of the monarch, they have been entitled to these titles since September 2022, though it’s only just been updated in the royal line of succession.