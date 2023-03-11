Is there a major change coming for King Charles and Camilla? Reports suggest they’ve changed their mind about a big move

It’s been claimed that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla may move from Clarence House and into Buckingham Palace permanently after its refurbishment is completed. This major move for the monarch would suggest a change in attitude, as both Charles and Camilla were reported to have been against living in what the King calls “the big house” in the past.

While Buckingham Palace is the official residence of Great Britain’s monarch, it’s understood that they can choose to make somewhere else their actual home.

The late Queen Elizabeth decided to settle in Windsor Castle permanently during the last months of her life, as an example.

For King Charles and Camilla, Clarence House has always been where they feel home when in London – with Highgrove another favorite residence of theirs.

However, new reports suggest that the King and Queen Consort might make a move into Buckingham Palace after a huge renovation is finished.

Buckingham Palace – which has a staggering 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms – will undergo renovations for the next four years.

The cost of these improvements are estimated to total over $444 million.

The news that they could move to the Palace might be surprising to some royal dans, who have long understood that it’s not a favorite of either the King or Queen Consort.

A source, as per the Daily Express, has previously said that Charles is "no fan" of Buckingham Palace - which he describes as "the big house.”

An insider has also previously told The Sunday Times: "He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable."

Another source also said that Queen Consort Camilla "doesn’t want to live at Buckingham Palace" either.

But the move could be Charles’ way of solidifying his reign after his coronation this summer. Tourists used to flock to Buckingham Palace understanding it to be the Queen’s home, after all.

The news of this future move comes as more changes are introduced to the family.

Prince Edward and Sophie received new titles this week, becoming the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.”

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

It also meant a change for their son, James, formerly Viscount Severn.

He becomes the new Earl of Wessex - the title that his father was granted on his wedding day - however, there is no change Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter, whose title will remain the same.