Lady Louise Windsor denied title change as she remains only Queen’s descendent to hold important name

Lady Louise Windsor has been denied title change as she remains the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren or great-grandchildren to officially have an important name.

Lady Louise Windsor has become the only one of her immediate family not to have a title change as her parents become Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and her brother James is now known as Earl of Wessex.

She now remains the only one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren and grandchildren to have the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

The build up to King Charles’ coronation has seen a number of major title changes take place, starting with the confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are now as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Just a day later King Charles has bestowed significant titles upon Prince Edward and Sophie who are now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Their son James is now to be known as Earl of Wessex. However, there’s one member of the Edinburgh family who’s title remains as it was as Lady Louise Windsor has been denied a title change.

The Duke and Duchess’ daughter remains listed on the royal line of succession section of the Royal Family website (opens in new tab) as The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor. This was the full name given to her at birth, though she’s typically referred to simply as Lady Louise Windsor.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, she now remains the only one of the late Queen’s descendants who has Mountbatten-Windsor officially listed as part of their name.

Until the confirmation regarding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s new titles, they had the surname Mountbatten-Windsor too. The name Mountbatten comes from Prince Philip’s family and Windsor from the Queen’s. Previously it had reportedly been suggested that only the Queen’s family name of Windsor would be used if a surname was required.

Now referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their former surname will likely no longer be needed. Whilst all other of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren either have different surnames or Prince or Princess titles meaning one isn’t required.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Even Lady Louise’s brother James might not need to use Mountbatten-Windsor as a surname any longer. He’s now using the Earl of Wessex title which is understood to be a courtesy title that he’ll apparently one day inherit alongside the Earldom of Forfar when the Duke of Edinburgh title reverts back to the crown, as per Sky News (opens in new tab). Lady Louise Windsor will seemingly remain styled as the daughter of an Earl which was a choice announced when Prince Edward and Sophie married.

When Queen Elizabeth reigned, as the granddaughter of the monarch, Lady Louise Windsor was technically a Princess but didn’t use the title.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As she is the King’s niece, it’s not known whether at some point he could decide to bestow a new title upon her. However, her official name of Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is also hugely significant.

According to the BBC (opens in new tab), when it was initially decided for their descendants to be known only by the Windsor surname Prince Philip allegedly declared, “I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his children!"

So it seems Mountbatten-Windsor was incredibly important to him and given how close he and Lady Louise were understood to be, it’s perhaps especially meaningful that she officially still has this surname.