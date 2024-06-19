Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with a new photo offering a rare glimpse of the couple at home
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are marking their silver wedding anniversary this year and a special new photo has been shared
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are marking their 25th wedding anniversary on 19th June and a special new photo has been shared in honour of the occasion.
Over the years royal fans have come to expect the release of special new pictures to mark certain royal occasions, from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children’s birthdays to Father’s Day. Wedding anniversaries are also often honoured with a snap and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to their milestone silver wedding anniversary on 19th June. Shared ahead of the big day itself, photographer Chris Jelf took to Instagram to post a heart-warming photo of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie in a heart-warming embrace.
Taken at their Bagshot Park home in Surrey, the new picture shows the couple dressed casually, with Prince Edward’s arms lovingly wrapped around his wife's waist.
A post shared by Christopher Jelf (@chris.jelf.photographer)
A photo posted by on
Duchess Sophie's hands are resting adoringly on top of his and the pair looked relaxed and happy for the new portrait. The caption alongside the message declared, “Congratulations… 25 years! A new image released to celebrate HRH’s The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s Silver Wedding Anniversary.”
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are regularly spotted out and about at royal engagements these days, with them both having stepped up even more to help support the King and Princess of Wales throughout their on-going health concerns in recent months. But it's a rare treat to see such an intimate photo of the couple together in their home surroundings.
Making it perhaps even more special, the anniversary means Prince Edward is now the first of the late Queen Elizabeth's children to reach the 25-year milestone.
Shop Sophie's look
Always leading the way when it comes to style, Sophie's suede, tan tie-waist jacket is an investment piece in a chic neutral hue that means it will work with any outfit. A staple in any capsule wardrobe, this jacket is one you'll be reaching for time and time again - no matter what the season.
Perfect for this unpredictable weather, Sophie's cashmere jumper is a beautiful cream and brown striped cashmere piece, with gathered, elbow-length sleeves for a super flattering, cool fit.
In the photo Duchess Sophie was the epitome of casual chic in her outfit, opting for a Tawnie Tie-Waist Jacket by Paige, striped cashmere jumper from Frame, and a pair of Galvan high-waisted flared trousers in olive.
She and Prince Edward married on 19th June 1999 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and ahead of their big day it was announced that they would be known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex following their wedding. This particular title was reportedly bestowed upon them at Prince Edward’s request after watching the film, Shakespeare in Love.
An unnamed royal courtier previously claimed to The Telegraph back in 2010, "Prince Edward was going to be the Duke of Cambridge, but he watched the film Shakespeare in Love, which had a character called the Earl of Wessex. He liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead."
Since then they’ve gone on to welcome two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, who became Earl of Wessex when his father was made Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday in 2023.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
