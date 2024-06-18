Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's rare wedding rule that was broken in spectacular style
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's wedding rule for their guests back in 1999 was broken by a member of the Royal Family
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's rare wedding rule was broken in spectacular style by a member of the Royal Family back in 1999.
There’s nothing quite like a royal wedding to capture the world’s imagination and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s big day was a little different to the ones we’ve seen more recently. Unlike Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan’s in 2018, there were no military or ceremonial elements in Prince Edward and Sophie’s wedding in 1999. The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19th June and this year is their 25th anniversary. All those years ago, they reportedly made another unique choice for their nuptials that concerned the dress code.
As per Express.co.uk, the couple are said to have asked people to wear evening clothing but not hats which are a staple accessory for most royal weddings. However, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s wedding rule was broken in style by a member of the groom’s family.
HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes | Was £27.99, Now £10.79 at Amazon
Written by style journalist Elizabeth Holmes, this book focuses on the inspirational style of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It features gorgeous photos and is a must-read for all royal fashion-lovers.
Prince Edward’s late grandmother the Queen Mother attended the wedding wearing a lavender feather-adorned hat that was nothing short of spectacular. The decoration was very statement and added texture to her look, whilst the soft pastel shade is one of this year’s biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends decades later.
She coordinated her hat with her pale blue outfit and finished off her wedding guest outfit with silver court shoe heels and a matching handbag, alongside her beautiful pearl necklace. It seems that the Queen Mother wanted to keep to her signature style rather than adhering strictly to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s reported wedding rule.
The Queen Mother was generally always seen wearing some kind of hat and so upholding this tradition in 1999 was something that might not have entirely surprised the bride and groom and they likely wouldn't have minded at all.
Her daughter, Queen Elizabeth, was also known for her love of hats but she only slightly bent the dress code rule at the Edinburghs’ nuptials by going for a lilac headpiece. This wasn’t a full-on hat and had plenty of feathers cascading over to one side for an eye-catching final effect. Princess Anne opted for a single green feather at the back of her hairstyle, though the other guests, including Zara Tindall, went headpiece-free.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s wedding rule seemingly reflected their desire for their wedding to be a little less formal and more low-key than the weddings of the rest of Queen Elizabeth’s children.
Speaking ahead of their big day in early 1999, Prince Edward was asked about what kind of wedding he and Sophie hoped theirs would be.
"A family one, hopefully. I mean there's no such thing as a private wedding, but I hope that it will be predominantly a family wedding," he explained, as per Hello!.
Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie remarked, "I think any marriage is a very personal thing, naturally there's going to be more interest in us than there would be in any other people, but it is a personal matter and it's a family occasion."
The day was certainly very personal to them and Duchess Sophie wore a gorgeous wedding dress by Samantha Shaw, as well as custom black and white pearl earrings and a necklace that were carefully designed by Prince Edward.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Offering a juicy twist on classic red, this fruit-inspired nail colour is already trending for summer
Watermelon red is set to be this season's go-to nail colour for those seeking to add sophistication and a touch of vibrancy to their look
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Heidi Klein swimwear is Pippa Middleton's holiday go-to - here's why
Heidi Klein swimwear The London-based label should be top of your shopping list if you're jetting off this summer
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Duchess Sophie elevates petal pink dress to new heights with designer handbag that’s on sale now
Duchess Sophie's designer handbag was the perfect timeless accessory to pair with her pink dress for a special royal outing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress were a beautiful choice as she stepped out at moving event
Duchess Sophie's jacket and dress combination was simple and stunning as she attended a poignant Remembrance Service
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's ravishing red gown with plunging neckline is exactly the kind of dramatic royal look we want to see more of
Duchess Sophie wore a breath-taking red gown to an event in Norway in 2002 and we can't help wishing she'd bring it back
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with timeless silhouette proves why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer
The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't afraid to wear vibrant tones and her orange dress at a Global Charity Day in 2015 was incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This Zara dress is the perfect lookalike for Duchess Sophie's painted landscape gown - and it's £2,000 cheaper
Sophie recently stepped out in an elegant Suzannah London dress - and you can easily recreate her look with this rival piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s sultry wine coloured dress with scalloped neckline proves why we all need a pop of red in our wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing bold colours and her deep red dress at a 2013 reception is still one of our favourites
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's officially 'espadrille season' for Duchess Sophie as she steps out in dapper white blazer and timeless top handle bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh just wore the most sophisticated monochrome outfit and her accessories were the stars of the show
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's edgy leather jacket, indigo jeans and wedges for a day at the zoo is far from her usual royal style
The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit for a visit to Bristol Zoo in 2016 was effortlessly stylish and we're going to recreate it this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published