Another new handbag for Princess Anne? This cream 80's style might just be her best yet as she touches down in New Zealand

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne’s cream handbag with its 80's style design might just be her best one yet as she touched down in New Zealand.

Princess Anne opted for an elegant neutral-toned outfit as she visited the National Crisis Management Center in Wellington during her trip to New Zealand.

Her beautiful cream handbag features an 80’s style design and it was the perfect practical yet eye-catching accessory for this important visit.

This royal news comes as we revealed the rare royal jewelry piece that Meghan Markle had to reject on her wedding day.

Seen at everything from State Banquets to visits to UK charities and schools, the Royal Family always dress immaculately for the occasion. Plenty of Kate Middleton’s dresses and even Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer worn several times in recent months have become iconic. Though Princess Anne’s style is also incredibly distinctive and just like Queen Elizabeth before her, she loves a practical yet elegant handbag. Princess Anne’s handbag from the Balmoral gift shop worn earlier this year caught our attention. Now Princess Anne’s cream handbag with its 80s style might just have stolen the crown as the royal’s best purse purchase.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Kitchin - Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence have touched down in New Zealand for their 2023 trip. The devastating conditions brought by Cyclone Gabrielle led to their schedule being changed and Princess Anne visited the National Crisis Management Center.

Wearing a mask, the Princess Royal was pictured speaking to response staff in the basement bunker in Wellington. For this significant visit she proved that if in doubt, neutrals are the way to go, with a soft amber-brown skirt and a textured single-breasted blazer with subtle stripes in similar shades of ecru and amber, and a white top underneath.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Kitchin - Pool/Getty Images)

She accessorized this simple look with a stunning 80’s style handbag in a complimentary cream tone. Featuring a long shoulder strap, gold hardware and a simple zip closure at the top, this medium-sized handbag is the perfect size to fit all the essentials without being overly bulky.

The brand of Princess Anne’s handbag isn’t known though it might well be a new purchase as it doesn’t appear to be one of her go-tos she’s seen wearing the majority of the time - most of which are black.

(opens in new tab) Faux Leather Underarm Shoulder Bag |£25 | M&S (opens in new tab) With a zip fastening and internal pockets for your smaller items, this easy-to-wear faux leather bag in cream oozes classic elegance. Whilst it might have a shorter strap than Princess Anne's cream handbag this versatile accessory could help create a similar understated look.

So it seems like she could have made an exception and added something to her closet as we saw her do when Princess Anne broke her fashion rule with what appeared to be a new polka dot dress recently.

Either way, Princess Anne’s handbag added a subtle glamorous detail to her outfit. She is in New Zealand at the request of the New Zealand Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals to attend its 100th anniversary celebrations as Colonel in Chief.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Kitchin - Pool/Getty Images)

After her visit to the National Crisis Management Center, she shared a powerful statement to all those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

As per the New Zealand Herald (opens in new tab), she declared, “My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. I have been given the opportunity to visit the national disaster and crisis headquarters today and I am impressed by the major efforts being undertaken by first responders, local and national agencies to ensure the best possible support for everyone, especially those still at risk.”

“I admire the courage of the people of Aotearoa during this alarming and difficult time. You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities you are showing in the face of adversity. Kia kaha,” Princess Anne added.